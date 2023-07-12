Universal Hollywood Has Finally Confirmed That Fast & Furious Coaster, And I'm Ready To Break Open A Corona To Celebrate

Mi familia, it’s time to get fast and furious with everything new coming to Universal Hollywood. The persistent rumors have finally been proven to be true, as the west coast theme park has finally announced that in the wake of Fast X , a new franchise-based coaster is indeed being built. While the details provided are still a little light on how this new ride will translate these action movies into a new park attraction, it’s enough to make me want to break open a Corona and celebrate!

Per the press release from Universal Studios Hollywood , this new roller coaster themed around the Fast Saga has begun construction. Besides this humble beginning, we don’t have an ETA on when this ride is projected to open, or what exactly it’ll be bringing to the table. However, the park’s PR blast has set the tone for what to expect, through the following language included int he big announcement:

Equipped with a state-of-the-art ride system uniquely created to engulf guests within the dynamic Fast & Furious universe, this all-new roller coaster will benefit from Universal Destinations & Experiences’ decades-long expertise in revolutionizing the development of the contemporary roller coaster across its global theme park destinations.

The first hints of a Fast Saga coaster were reported in early 2022, thanks to an idea for a “drifting coaster” in the pre-pandemic era resurfacing. Towards the end of the year, some Universal Hollywood permit filings revealed details as to how this successor to the massively panned Fast & Furious: Supercharged would work around the space issues in the Callifornia park.

So far, the brief tease included above seems to be pretty on point, especially with how this new thrill ride is supposed to fit in geographically. Further reporting has pegged this Fast & Furious experience as spanning both the Upper and Lower Lots of Universal's Hollywood resort, which also necessitated two legacy Universal Hollywood shows being closed.

As one would have expected, the path to progress is going to come with some pretty major changes, and we're only at the beginning. That hasn't stopped the official Twitter account for Universal Hollywood from planting the flag on this news, as seen in this official message released to commemorate the news:

Buckle up… our new Fast & Furious-themed roller coaster is officially under construction! 🚦🚧July 12, 2023 See more

Another interesting thing to note is that previously leaked Fast coaster concept art had the project running under the name Fast & Furious Hollywood Drift. At the moment, that name hasn't been confirmed as accurate through this press release. However, since it fits with the "drift coaster" experience we're expecting from this upcoming speed demon, it wouldn't be surprising at all to hear that name legitimized in the future.

It's still early days for the Fast & Furious' next chapter of theme park mayhem, but it already looks pretty promising based on what's been released. For now, we’ll just have to take things a quarter mile at a time while waiting for the particulars to come out. In the meantime, fans can experience Fast X at their local theater, or through PVOD rental.