Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Is Adding Some Major Mandalorian And Book Of Boba Fett Characters

This week has been an especially exciting one to be a Star Wars fan with Obi-Wan Kenobi recently premiering , Star Wars Celebration happening in Anaheim, California this week and a variety of exciting news about the future of the beloved universe being dropped. While many of the announcements are set to happen months from now, one exciting announcement is here today. At Disneyland’s Galaxy’s Edge, you can now meet Boba Fett and Fennec Shand from the Book and Boba Fett (streamable with a Disney+ subscription), and characters from The Mandalorian are set to come to the park in the coming months!

During the Star Wars Celebration panel “From a Galaxy Far, Far Away to a Disney Park Near You,” it was announced that the legendary bounty hunter and his mercenary ally debut this weekend at the original Disney Park. Check out the characters' reveal, via TikTok :

Following the success of The Book of Boba Fett, which dropped episodes between December 2021 and February 2022, it's exciting to see them enter Disneyland. The Disney+ show told the story of Temuera Morrison’s Boba Fett following the events of 1983’s The Return of the Jedi, where it was long believed that the bounty hunter had been swallowed by the sarlacc. Morrison was joined by Ming-Na Wen’s Fennec, who had previously been introduced on The Mandalorian.

The characters' arrivals are not the only news about the Star Wars-themed park. Disneyland will also welcome Mando (a.k.a. Din Djarin) and Grogu (also known lovingly as Baby Yoda), who will also arrive at the California theme park at a later date, via a Disney press release. It’s likely that Din Djarin and the child’s debut might come closer to the release of The Mandalorian Season 3 , which was announced to be coming in February 2023.

Galaxy's Edge is set on the planet of Batuu, where the popular Black Spire Outpost exists, which is one of the last stops before wild space and unknown regions in the galaxy. When Disneyland guests see Book of Boba Fett and Mandalorian characters, they’ll be able to “share an untold part of their story” in Batuu.

Since it opened in 2019, the section of Disneyland has aspired to be a more immersive experience where characters walk around organically throughout Batuu rather than standing in a specific place for pictures. If you visit the park and are looking to find Boba Fett and Fennec Shand, you’ll likely find them around Black Spire Outpost, “attempting to remain in the shadows.”