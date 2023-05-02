Universal Orlando Celebrated 5 Years With Voodoo Doughnut, But I’m More In Awe Of How Many They’ve Sold Since Opening

Theme parks are places we go to have experiences that we just can’t have anywhere else. That means enjoying thrilling roller coasts like the Velocicoaster and other fun attractions, but it also means eating food that we often can’t get elsewhere. This food is frequently bad for us, but it’s also equally delicious, and calories don’t count when you’re on vacation. Universal Orlando is usually all about the churros, but one of the best places to get a treat at Universal Orlando doesn’t require a theme park ticket, and Voodoo Doughnut is celebrating five years at the resort. And you can tell how popular it is when you see the insane number of donuts that have sold.

Universal Orlando Resort celebrated the fifth anniversary of Portland, OR-based Voodoo Doughnut opening its Universal CityWalk location by revealing that in the 20 years the doughnut chain has been open, it has sold more than 11 million donuts.

That’s certainly a lot of donuts. Of course, Voodoo Doughnut now has 17 locations around the country, and each one sells a lot of doughnuts each day. The location that opened at Universal Orlando was the first one to open east of the Mississippi River when it opened half a decade ago. There is also a location in the Universal CityWalk at Universal Studios Hollywood.

It’s not only the fifth birthday for the Voodoo Doughnut location at Universal but May marks the 20th birthday for Voodoo Doughnut as a company. They’ve produced a special birthday cake doughnut as part of their own celebration, and Universal Orlando stuck a candle in one to celebrate the birthday of its own location.

If you want the traditional doughnuts that you can find at most doughnut shops in the world, you can certainly find those at Voodoo, but what put the company on the map and makes their doughnuts in such high demand are the unique and unusual offerings. The classic voodoo doll donut is a jelly donut in the shape of a voodoo doll with a pretzel stick torturing the little guy. If you want doughnuts made with cayenne pepper or bubble gum dust, this is the place to go.

While Voodoo Doughnut has expanded significantly over the years, they’re still only in a select number of locations, and Universal Orlando is still the only place east of the Mississippi to find them, which means that for a lot of people, a vacation to Universal Orlando Resort may be their first opportunity to check out the popular spot. And a lot of people who have heard of Voodoo Doughnut have never actually tried one, but want to. So for them, hitting up Voodoo Doughnut is going to be as important as visiting the Wizarding World of Harry Potter.