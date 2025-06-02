The Sweet Gesture Fans Are Making At Universal Orlando That Proves How Much The New Dark Universe Means To Them

While most of people's focus is arguably on attractions whenever they visit theme parks, there’s so much more to appreciate. Every single detail has often been considered when building a new attraction, land, or entire theme park. Such was certainly the case with the brand new Epic Universe park at Universal Orlando Resort. And one detail has already become so special that guests are bringing flowers to pay their respects.

Inside the Dark Universe land, the area dedicated to the classic Universal Monsters, you’ll find a small statue of a little girl, one not unlike those you’ll find in a cemetery. On Instagram, Brandon Kleyla, who's with Universal Creative, revealed that he added the statue. It's designed as a marker in memory of the little girl that Frankenstein’s Monster accidentally kills in the original movie. By the looks of it, fans already understand its purpose, as even on the opening day of Epic Universe, they were paying their respects:

A post shared by Brandon Kleyla (@trader_brandon) A photo posted by on

According to comments on the post, flowers were already being left at the statue during Epic Universe previews. It’s unclear just how long this has been going on, but it’s quite touching that so many people are already bringing flowers to the grave. This sweet situation is a testament to the love that fans already seem to have for Dark Universe.

Needless to say, this is certainly great news for Universal, as Dark Universe was arguably the riskiest bet of all the lands in the new theme park. The other areas, dedicated to Nintendo, How to Train Your Dragon, and the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, were all part of modern, popular franchises. The Universal Monsters were more of a throwback to the studio's classic IP, and the attempt to reboot them into a modern franchise failed miserably.

Still, the Universal Monsters are, at the very least, somewhat timeless. They make regular appearances at Halloween Horror Nights, so it was clear there was a fan base for them at Universal Parks. They’ll also appear at the new Monsters Unleashed-themed entertainment location opening in Las Vegas later this year.

Fans could've easily overlooked the characters and the land. There’s certainly reason to believe that the same fans who love Isle of Berk and Harry Potter don’t have the same connection to Frankenstein and Dracula. However, the fact that Dark Universe contains Monsters Unchained: The Frankenstein Experiment -- one of the best rides in Epic Universe -- has certainly helped draw people into the land. Once there, they get to interact with some of the best characters in the park and see additional amazing details, like this statue.

If you’re planning a trip to Universal Orlando’s new park, be sure to check out our tips for visiting Epic Universe, and maybe bring some flowers to pay your respects.