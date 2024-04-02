Universal Studios Hollywood Is Bringing Back A Classic Jaws Element And More For The Studio Tour's 60th Anniversary

Theme Parks are magic because of the way they can bring characters and worlds from our favorite movies to life, but no place is that connection to the movie world as real as it is at Universal Studios Hollywood. With the theme park attached to Universal Pictures, the iconic Studio Tour has been taking guests into the backlot and allowing them to see how movies and TV are truly made for 60 years. Today USH announced several new additions and returning classic elements to celebrate the Studio Tour anniversary, including the return of an iconic shark.

Beginning April 26, Universal Studios Hollywood will celebrate the 60th anniversary of the Studio Tour with new Glamour Trams, decorated in the classic red and white stripes of decades past. Those Glamour Trams will then visit newly renovated areas, like the classic “Earthquake” section, which has been running as part of the Studio Tour since 1989, but has been recently updated with modern technology and brand-new aesthetics. I’ll admit, if it no longer looks almost, but not quite, entirely unlike a San Francisco BART Station, I’ll be disappointed.

The Back to the Future DeLorean, alongside a Dr. Emmett Brown character, will be part of the Courthouse Square set on the backlot area, similar to the way that Norman Bates often stalks visitors near the Psycho set. Guests will also be treated to a classic Studio Tour effect, the Runaway Train sequence, where a locomotive barrels toward the tram. This hasn’t been seen since sometime in the mid-1980s.

(Image credit: Universal Studios Hollywood)

But my favorite new addition of something old has to be the return of Bruce. Back in 1975 a massive Jaws shark, hanging from its tail, was put on display for visitors to Universal Studios to take a picture with. The original shark was replaced in 1990, but the replacement itself disappeared a few years ago. As part of the 60th anniversary, Universal says the “original hanging Jaws shark” will be back as part of the tour, and guests will have the opportunity to step off the tram and see it.

Guests will also be able to step off the tram to see an original 1964 Glamour Tram and a new King Kong backdrop. There will also be a scaled replica of the classic Hollywood sign, which has been created in partnership with the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce and the Hollywood Sign Trust. The Hollywood sign is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year as well. Maybe they can get Taylor Swift to perform at this one.

While the Universal Studio Tour is taking a step into the past this year, it was been progressing toward the future in other important ways. The fleet of trams is currently in the middle of a conversion to electric vehicles which improves the Studio Tour significantly. I’m excited to check out.

There's a lot to be excited about when it comes to Universal Studios Hollywood. A new Fast and Furious roller coaster is currently under construction. Rumors persist that the first USH hotel may be on its way.