Rumors Swirled Taylor Swift Was Going To Perform At The Hollywood Sign. What Ended Up Happening With The Alleged Disney Shoot?

With any of Taylor Swift’s projects clowning is inevitable, and rumors are going to fly left and right about them. So, with the concert film Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version) slated to hit Disney+ on March 14 at 9 p.m. ET, there’s a lot of speculation about whether she has anything extra planned. So, obviously, people perked up when they heard the rumor that the “Cruel Summer” singer was going to perform at the Hollywood sign in relation to her show heading to streaming. However, now it’s been confirmed that this rumor is not true, so let’s break down what’s happening.

Early reports alleged that Taylor Swift was scheduled to perform at the Hollywood sign, per Variety . However, the publication confirmed that Disney+ withdrew the application to shoot at the iconic landmark. The article also noted that the “shoot has been canceled all together.”

It was also clarified that while the source said there was an application to shoot at the landmark, “Swift was never scheduled to appear at any point.”

Before the production was canceled, TMZ reported that crews had been preparing to shoot this week, as shown in photos, and there were permit notices around the neighborhood that said the group that would be filming was “Disney + TS.” The “Notice of Filming” also said that the crew would be doing “aerial photography with remote control aircraft.”

Apparently, those who live in the neighborhood surrounding the sign were extremely upset about this production.

However, to reiterate, according to both Variety and TMZ, the production has been fully canceled and Taylor Swift was never scheduled to be there.

This all comes in the immediate lead-up to the highly anticipated streaming release of The Eras Tour, which will be available through a Disney+ subscription . The concert film will feature five new songs , including multiple surprise songs and “cardigan” from the folklore set. So, there’s a lot to look forward to.

Along with all that, Swifties have been speculating about what might happen after the orange door descends during “Karma” and the concert film ends. Originally, the movie was supposed to drop on Disney+ on March 15. However, it got moved up to premiere on March 14 at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT. This has caused fans to wonder if some other announcement is coming since the film should come to an end around midnight for those who click play right when it drops on the streamer.

Will it be the re-release Reputation (Taylor’s Version) ? Could we get some new info about The Tortued Poets Department? Maybe she’ll announce a documentary or her feature film. Maybe it will be a live album of the Eras Tour. The theories are flying left and right about all sorts of possible projects, and these rumors about the Hollywood sign stoked the fire. However, those are nowhere near confirmed, and we still have no idea if anything extra will be happening during the streaming release of the Eras Tour concert film.

One thing is for sure though, if anything is happening after the Disney+ premiere of Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version), it won’t take place at the Hollywood sign.