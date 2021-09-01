Don't Look Up
Two astronomers must go on a giant media tour to warn mankind of an approaching comet that will destroy the planet.
Latest about Don't Look Up
How Much Jennifer Lawrence And Leonardo DiCaprio Are Reportedly Getting Paid To Do A Netflix Movie
By Sarah El-Mahmoud
Here's what Netflix's Oscar hopeful from Adam McKay cost for its two leading actors.
Upcoming Tyler Perry Movies And TV Shows: What's Ahead For The Actor/Director/Producer
By Will Ashton
Tyler Perry is one of the busiest men in Hollywood. Here's what the mega-producer has coming up next.
The Major Projects The Dune Cast Will Have Already Filmed By The Time Dune Comes Out
By Eric Eisenberg
While we've been waiting for Dune, its star-studded cast has kept very busy.
Upcoming Jennifer Lawrence Movies: What’s Ahead For The Hunger Games Star
By Michael Balderston
The Oscar-winning actress is teaming up with fellow A-listers and big-name directors
Upcoming Chris Evans Movies: What’s Ahead For The Captain America Star
By Philip Sledge
A disaster comedy, action thriller, and possible return to the MCU for Chris Evans? Sign us up!
Jennifer Lawrence And Timothee Chalamet Caught Making Out For New Movie
By Sarah El-Mahmoud
The critically-acclaimed actors are paired for Adam McKay's Don't Look Up.
Jennifer Lawrence Suffers Injury On Set Of Adam McKay’s New Movie
By Katherine Webb
Production on the film was temporarily halted following Jennifer Lawrence's incident.
Chris Evans' Latest Post-Captain America Follow-Up Is Again Heading To Netflix
By Sarah El-Mahmoud
Chris Evans is joining another huge ensemble film.
Upcoming Timothée Chalamet Movies: What's Ahead For The Dune Star
By Philip Sledge
Here's what he has lined up...
