How Spider-Man: Brand New Day Will Pay Homage To Tobey Maguire And Andrew Garfield

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is a giant place, and there are plenty of upcoming Marvel movies that fans are looking forward to. Next up will be Destin Daniel Cretton's Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which will pick up Tom Holland's title character after No Way Home's ending. A few pages of the script were recently released online, including a fun homage to Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire.

Fans who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order lost it when the three Peter Parkers united in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Cretton shared three pages of No Way Home's script (via EW), including annotations by the director. One such note is about the hero's new suit, reading:

New suit made by Peter, inspired by his encounter w/ Toby's and Andrew's Spider-Men. Real fabric, seams, wrinkles.

Honestly, I love this. While there are plenty of fans hoping to see Maguire and Garfield's Peter Parkers return to the MCU in future projects like Avengers: Secret Wars, this is already one example of how their legacy lives on. Peter's new suit is inspired by their multiversal crossover, which is why it has a more traditional blue and red look to it.

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While Tom Holland's suits have always been fitted with Stark Industries tech, things will be different in Brand New Day. Peter is completely on his own, and his suit will therefore look a bit more homemade. Although I have to wonder if Doctor Strange's spell from No Way Home also erased the memories of the other two Peter Parkers, in addition to everyone in Earth-616.

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Only time will tell if we'll ever see the three Peter Parkers back on the big screen together, but it's fun to hear how Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire's Spider-Men are still influencing Brand New Day. And it explains why we'll be seeing a more traditional suit worn by Holland's hero when he hits theaters this summer.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day's first trailer thrilled fans, especially thanks to its inclusion of both Jon Bernthal's Punisher and Mark Ruffalo's Bruce Banner. But there are still countless questions about the movie, including its villain, and who Sadie Sink will be playing. Marvel will likely keep its cards close to the chest, but with the movie arriving in a few months we should be treated to new footage soon.

All will be revealed when Spider-Man: Brand New Day hits theaters on July 31st as part of the 2026 movie release list. Hopefully we're given a full trailer in the near future.