The Real Story Behind What Was Going On In That Sydney Sweeney Euphoria Fart Video

If you’ve spent even five minutes scrolling lately, there’s a good chance you’ve come across that viral clip of Sydney Sweeney filming on the set of Euphoria Season 3 . It’s a behind-the-scenes moment right before “action” is called, and it appears to catch Sweeney letting a fart slip. Naturally, the internet ran with it almost immediately. But as with most things that spread this fast, it’s worth asking… is the clip catching the in-demand star blowing a bottom burp actually real? Let’s talk about it.

According to reporting from TMZ , the answer is no, Sydney Sweeney did not fart in that video. The footage itself is real, but the audio that turned it into a viral moment was added later. In other words, while yes, everybody farts, this video does not actually capture Sweeney cutting the cheese. Call it a textbook case of “barking spiders,” or just a very effective edit.

(Image credit: HBO)

What’s kind of impressive, in a very internet way, is just how well the edit works. The clip is short and just believable enough to make people stop and wonder if it’s real. That’s really all it takes. Add one well-timed sound effect, and suddenly it’s not just a clip, it’s a full-blown conversation.

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One version reportedly racked up over a million views, which tells you everything you need to know about how fast this stuff moves. By the time people start questioning the video, it’s already on every corner of the internet. Like the old Mark Twain line about a lie circling the globe before the truth gets its shoes on… only in this case, the lie had a little extra gas behind it.

If this feels like déjà vu, that’s because Euphoria has been the source of internet speculation before. Recently, there was speculation about tension amongst the Euphoria cast . There were rumors of beef between Sweeney and Zendaya tied to a behind-the-scenes image that didn’t actually reflect what was going on. That situation ended up being overblown, just like this one.

(Image credit: HBO)

Overall, Season 3 of Euphoria has sparked more than enough real conversation since debuting on the 2026 TV schedule . Sweeney’s character, Cassie, has taken some unexpected turns, including a controversial OnlyFans storyline . On top of that, some of the show’s more surreal and provocative moments have kept people talking.

There’s no shortage of actual material for fans to react to, which makes a fake viral fart clip feel even more unnecessary. At the end of the day, this is just another example of how easily a real moment can be reshaped into something entirely different once it hits the internet. For Sweeney, it’s the latest reminder of how closely everything tied to Euphoria is being watched, and how often she ends up at the center of it, whether the controversy is real or not.

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For everyone else, it’s probably a good nudge to take a second look before assuming a viral video is exactly what it seems. Because sometimes, it’s not a real behind-the-scenes moment, but a very well-timed “pfffffffft” added in post.