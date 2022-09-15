Leonardo DiCaprio Shared The Career Rules He Lives By With Timothée Chalamet

Timothée Chalamet is only 26 years old and has been in a number of award-winning films. His best works include his Oscar-nominated movies like Call Me By Your Name, Lady Bird, and Little Women. But like any career, the important thing to remember is to keep it up. Luckily, he received career rules from his Don’t Look Up co-star Leonardo Dicaprio which he lives by.

Leonardo DiCaprio has graced us with his on-screen presence since the early ‘90s who was as young and impressionable as young Timothée Chalamet. In an interview with Vogue , the Bones & All actor spoke about the career rules DiCaprio gave him when they first met in 2018.

No hard drugs and no superhero movies.

That’s seriously the simplest way to pass on the acting baton. Don’t allow DiCaprio's movies that feature drug cartels and cocaine-in-butt scenes to fool you. The Revenant star is a prime example of a former child actor who has not allowed drugs to ruin his life. And not to mention, he doesn’t have a single superhero movie under his belt either. It's not necessary as he already sold us with his best performances as the ill-fated Jack Dawson in Titanic that helped him launch his career worldwide as well as The Revenant which brought him the Oscar fame we’ve all been waiting for. Clearly, the man knows what he’s doing.

Timothée Chalamet has been doing a great job taking Leo DiCaprio’s acting advice so far in his career. Like DiCaprio, he's been in movies where he played characters dealing with drugs in some aspects like Hot Summer Nights and his devastating performance in Beautiful Boy as a teenager struggling with drug addiction. But thankfully, there have been no reports of this up-and-coming actor using hard drugs himself in real life. And even if there are Marvel characters Chalamet would be perfect to play , it doesn’t mean he needs to take on those roles to achieve the stardom and fame he has now.

The Dune star’s success in landing roles just keeps on coming. He’s currently filming Wonka where he’ll be transforming as chocolatier Willy Wonka with seven musical numbers to show off his theater talent. He’s also been in the middle of filming Dune Part 2 in Budapest. We will also have a twisted movie to look forward to with Chalamet starring in the cannibalistic Bones & All which had a successful premiere at the 79th Venice International Film Festival. If Chalamet keeps this up, his career will be going nowhere but up.