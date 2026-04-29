I Had No Idea What Happened To Bubbles After Michael Jackson's Rescue, But This Story Has A Happier Ending Than I Thought

One of the most memorable scenes in Michael, the hit biopic tearing up the box office, has to be when Michael Jackson gathers his whole family outside for the delivery of his newest pet, Bubbles. Well, most of the family, some siblings were missing from the movie. Bubbles, of course, was Jackson’s pet monkey, and while Jackson had a menagerie of animals, the pet chimp remains his most famous furry friend. After seeing him in the movie, I got to wondering about Bubbles’ fate. It turns out, it’s pretty good news.

(Image credit: Lionsgate)

Bubbles Is Alive And Well In 2026

In 2005, a few years before Jackson’s death, Bubbles, who was now too big and strong to continue in showbiz, so to speak, moved to the Center for Great Apes in Wauchula, FL, about an hour southeast of Tampa. He still lives there today, reportedly supported by Jackson’s estate. He is an elderly chimp at age 43, but at least according to the blurb on the sanctuary’s website, he is doing well. He was visited by Jackson at least once before the pop singer died in 2009.

Bubbles was born in 1983, reportedly in a biomedical lab in Texas. He was adopted by Jackson not long after, though exactly how old the chimpanzee was when he moved in with the Jackson family is unknown. He was very young, though. For the next couple of decades, Bubbles lived with the King of Pop at his home with his family, as seen in the movie, and later at his infamous Neverland Ranch.

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(Image credit: Michael Jackson on YouTube)

Bubbles Was Famous And Used By Tabloids

Of all the pets that Michael Jackson kept, a few of which are seen in the music biopic, like a llama and a giraffe, none were as famous as Bubbles. He was often cited by tabloids when those papers wanted to allege that Jackson was “Whacko Jacko." It certainly doesn't seem like Jackson ever mistreated Bubbles, though we could have the debate over whether keeping a primate as a pet is ethical or right. I'm not going to get into that here.

In the movie, there is a very nice scene where Jackson, played by Jafaar Jackson (Michael’s nephew), reads Peter Pan to the chimp, Jackson’s favorite story. In real life, the chimp was a big part of Jackson’s life and even made an appearance in the video for “Leave Me Alone” from Bad. The song was an angry take-down of the tabloids that Jackson so often felt (justifiable at times) attacked by.

It’s pretty heartwarming to know that Bubbles is still alive. At age 43, he’s quite old for a chimpanzee, who, according to the Center for Great Apes, can live 50-60 years in captivity (though this number is disputed by some, who claim their average lifespan is more like 31 years). Either way, Bubbles is getting up there. That hasn’t diminished his zeal for life, though, as he is described as “shy and private,” but “playful.” That sounds a lot like his old owner. Check out Michael as part of the 2026 movie schedule in theaters now.