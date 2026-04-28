The White Lotus Has Found Helena Bonham Carter's Season 4 Replacement, And She's Someone Mike White Is Very Familiar With

One of TV’s most gorgeous murder-mystery dramedies will soon return — okay, it’s almost definitely on top of that list — as The White Lotus is currently in the midst of filming its highly anticipated fourth season. (Even if it won’t be ready in time for a 2026 premiere date.) The HBO series suffered a creative blip in recent days when the absolutely stacked cast lost Oscar winner Helena Bonham Carter over curiously described creative differences. But her replacement has already been found, and it’s a banger.

In a pinch, creator Mike White was able to work some recasting magic by bringing in one of his go-to collaborators, the always excellent Laura Dern, who is officially set to fill the void left by Carter's absence, as reported by Deadline. All hail the queen!

(Image credit: Apple TV)

Dern won't be playing the exact same character that was written for The Crown vet, which is possibly a good thing, since it was the role itself that caused disagreements once filming began, sparking the actress to bow out. (It was stated the character "didn't align" with everyone else.) Mike White says he'd still love to bring Carter back for a later season in a different capacity.

Instead, the Jurassic franchise fave will be taking on a completely new character that White is creating just for her. Carter's role was pivotal to the Season 4 storyline, so it's assumed that the creator is finding ways to make the plot elements match up with the new addition.

This certainly won't be the first time Laura Dern and Mike White work together. In fact, it won't even be her first role in this HBO series, though it will specifically be her first on-screen performance. Fans may remember that she voiced Abby, the estranged wife of Michael Imperioli's Dominic in Season 2, during phone calls.

Their collaborations first started back in 2007, when Dern co-starred in White's feature Year of the Dog. Some years later, they reconnected to co-create the dramedy Enlightened, which Dern led, and which also aired on HBO. Fans were inclined to jump on the speculation bandwagon that Dern was involved in Season 4 when she and White were seen togher in L.A. when the filmmaker was locking down locations. (Season 4 is filming in France, for all that the locals may not be enthused.)

Check out this non-exhaustive list of all the big stars filling out The White Lotus Season 4, with Dern's name now in the mix.

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Chloe Bennet

Sandra Bernhard

Vincent Cassel

Steve Coogan

Laura Dern

Heather Graham

Ari Graynor

Max Greenfield

Frida Gustavsson

Marissa Long

Alexander Ludwig

Chris Messina

Kumail Nanjiani

Rosie Perez

Given that filming just kicked off for the season, which will be set during the Cannes Film Festival, we'll hopefully get more updates in the months to come, but likely won't see the new season's episodes hitting HBO or streaming (via HBO Max subscription) until Spring 2027.

Dern most recently co-starred opposite Kristen Wiig in the Apple TV dramedy Palm Royale, which was canceled in March after two seasons. She's currently filming Molly Gordon high school reunion comedy Peaked.