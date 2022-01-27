Don't Look Up's Ron Perlman Drops F-Bombs As He Rips The Netflix Film's Critics

Last month, three years after Adam McKay delivered the Christian Bale-led Vice to the public, the filmmaker returned with a new movie: Don’t Look Up. This more recent addition to the library of Netflix movies has generated a lot of conversation, but critically speaking, it’s been met with polarizing reception. Now Ron Perlman, a member of Don’t Look Up’s ensemble cast, has sounded off against the satirical science fiction movie’s detractors, complete with an F-bomb.

At the time of this writing, Don’t Look Up has a 55% Tomatometer on Rotten Tomatoes, while the Audience Score rests at 78%. Here’s what Ron Perlman had to say about the critics that didn’t like Adam McKay’s latest movie to The Independent:

Fuck you and your self-importance and this self-perpetuating need to say everything bad about something just so that you can get some attention for something that you had no idea about creating. It’s corrupt. And it’s sick. And it’s twisted.

Ron Perlman didn’t mince any words sharing his displeasure over the professionals who gave Don’t Look Up a negative review, adding that he “understands that it’s part of how the internet has almost killed journalism,” and that “journalism is trying to do everything they can to co-opt and maintain their importance.” Don’t Look Up is tied with Step Brothers as the lowest-rated movie on Rotten Tomatoes that he’s directed, while 2015’s The Big Short is at the top of the pack with an 89% Tomatometer. CinemaBlend’s own Sean O’Connell gave Don’t Look Up 2 out of 5 stars in his review.

Ron Perlman has made a name for himself across film and television for decades, from playing Hellboy in the Guillermo del Toro-directed movies to his time as Clay Morrow in the FX series Sons of Anarchy. In Don’t Look Up, he plays Colonel Benedict Drask, who’s chosen to go into space to stop a comet from hitting Earth, only for the mission to be scrapped once it’s discovered said comet might be worth trillions of dollars. Perlman’s cast-mates in Don’t Look Up include Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, Mark Rylance, Tyler Perry and Ariana Grande. Make sure your Netflix subscription is in working order if you’re interested in streaming the flick.

Although Don’t Look Up has earned enough negative critical reception to warrant Ron Perlman speaking out against those who didn’t like it, the movie has also garnered various accolades. This includes being nominated for four Golden Globes and winning Best Ensemble at the San Diego Film Critics Society Awards. The nominations for the 94th Academy Awards will be announced on February 8, so we’re only a few weeks away from learning if Don’t Look Up gets any attention at the ceremony that will be held on March 27.

Along with Don’t Look Up being readily available on Netflix, learn what the streaming service has coming up in our 2022 Netflix movie schedule. As for Ron Perlman, he can be heard later this year in Guillermo del Toro and Mark Gustafson’s stop-motion animated movie Pinocchio, and he’ll also voice Optimus Primal in 2023’s Transformers: Rise of the Beasts.