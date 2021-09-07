Toy Story 2
The toys are back in town and ready for an adventure! Reconnect with old friends and meet new ones in the movie that shows us what being a toy, and a loyal friend, is all about when the gang has to rescue one of their own.
Latest about toy story 2
Yes, Woody Has A Last Name And 4 More Toy Story Facts
By Dirk Libbey
We've actually known Woody's last name for years.
Can We Talk About How Toy Story Made 4 Consecutive Great Movies?
By Nick Evans
Pixar delivered back-to-back-to-back-to-back home runs with its premiere franchise, an incredible feat that deserves to be talked about.
Everything You Need To Remember About The Toy Story Movies Before Seeing Toy Story 4
By Adam Holmes
It’s been nine years since the last Toy Story movie came out and 25 years since the franchise kicked off, so there are some things you should remember before seeing Toy Story 4 this weekend.
Hear Me Out, Toy Story 2 Is The Best Toy Story Movie
By Will Ashton
I believe Toy Story 2 is the best Toy Story movie to date. No, really.
Every Pixar Movie, Ranked From Worst To Best
By Dirk Libbey
Pixar has made more great movies than just about anybody, but even the best have an off day.
Only 3 Movies Have 100% On Rotten Tomatoes With 150 Reviews, And One Of Them Is In Theaters
By Dirk Libbey
