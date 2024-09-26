As Sabrina Carpenter's Short n' Sweet Tour Kicks Off, I'm Obsessed With One Bit Being Compared To Toy Story 2

Following Sabrina Carpenter topping herself on the music charts with multiple big pop hits this year, the singer has just started her first arena tour this week. On Monday, fans in Columbus, Ohio became the first audience to witness Carpenter’s big show, and there’s one detail going viral that I just love too much.

As Carpenter took the stage for the debut show of her Short n’ Sweet tour, videos have been flooding my social media timelines, of course. But I’m never getting over this pre-recorded outro video for fans after the concert ends. It’s too funny, especially since I’m pretty sure it references one of the best Pixar movies . Check it out on TikTok :

If you’re a Sabrina Carpenter fan, you know she is just so unserious when it comes to her music. She loves some “Nonsense” and as the videos of the fall tour show, she’s taking her cleverness on the road with her. As someone who has gone to a lot of concerts, I would absolutely laugh out loud at Sabrina Carpenter randomly coming on the screen like this for this outro video where she tells fans to “drive safe” and how much she “loves singing” and how she “hopes” people liked hearing her sing for “that long.”

She also calls out the merch table but in a deadpan delivery, shares that she has no idea whether there’s any merch left, since she shot the video “months ago.” It’s simply hilarious. What’s particularly funny about it is how it immediately reminded me of a scene in the 1999 Pixar film Toy Story 2. And I wasn’t the only one either. Someone dug up the part of the movie that Carpenter’s video reminds me of. Check it:

Sabrina Carpenter proving she's a real life Barbie 😭 https://t.co/aVDS5yLTSo pic.twitter.com/8llvvA1c4ySeptember 24, 2024

I’ll absolutely never forget this scene at the end of Toy Story 2. It was just so funny to have Tour Guide Barbie talking after the credits to see people out before she had a rather candid moment as more people left the theater. Barbie starts saying that she cannot smile anymore and her mouth is hurting a ton. It’s super fun to see Barbie break character, and Carpenter has to be inspired by this scene, right? Here’s another fan that referenced the same comparison:

welcome back barbie sabrina carpenter 💋💋 pic.twitter.com/cbaVKU18uNSeptember 24, 2024

Carpenter was born in the '90s, so it’s only fair she has a solid mention of one of the best 1990s movies of many childhoods. Plus in an era when Barbiecore is all the rage, the reference is even better!

Sabrina Carpenter is set to be on tour across North America until mid-November when she’ll take a break during the holiday season before heading off to Europe in March to play a ton more dates. Fans of the singer will get to enjoy the singer’s talents at home this December, since it was recently announced she’ll have her own Christmas special , and it’ll be available to stream with a Netflix subscription on December 6.