Joe Keery Just Revisited The Creel House, And I’m Amused It (Apparently) Gets A Lot Of Unwanted Visitors

It’s hard to believe that tonight, the final volume of Stranger Things will be hitting your Netflix subscription. I’m already bracing myself for what’s expected to be an emotional ending I’ll never forget. Even though filming has long been over, Joe Keery and the cast took it upon themselves to revisit The Creel House, and one gets the sense that the home attracts a lot of unwanted visitors.

The legendary Creel House was introduced at the end of Season 4, Vol 1, which was linked to Vecna’s origin story. It was a horror house due to a young Henry Creel using his psychic powers to kill his mother and sister before becoming the Upside Down’s terrifying force.

The mansion’s haunted reputation didn’t scare off Joe Keery and the Stranger Things cast enough to visit. However, I’m amused that it apparently gets a lot of undesired attention, as suggested by the lawn sign in the second photo:

While the beloved cast is looking chummy sitting outside the 1986 dilapidated version of The Creel House, check out a hidden detail at the bottom of the second photo. We see a sign that states “no soliciting/loitering.” It's possible that the sign is meant to exist within the show of Hawkins, warning people to stay away from the house, or if it's because the place is getting more attention than the owners hoped for.

Whatever the reason, the actors of the 2025 Netflix release definitely weren’t staying away, and I’m waiting for that house to be a standalone attraction for the next Halloween Horror Nights. Whether you look at The Creel House in its picture-perfect state or as rundown real estate, it’s creepy either way. With so many windows, they almost look like eyes staring right at you. I don’t know about you, but looking all boarded up in the 1986 version makes them look like bones.

It’s a breath of fresh air to see Joe Keery and his fellow cast still hang out despite the beloved Netflix series coming to an end. When the final season wrapped up , the actor expressed what an emotional experience filming was on the final day, but he also said the cast he spent “a third of [his] life” with are “family for life.”

The Creel House may apparently get a lot of unwanted visitors, but they have faithful guests in the Stranger Things clan. It proves that some friendships are strong enough to make it worth visiting a seemingly contraband area (perhaps making it all the more fun).

Volume 2 of the final season of Stranger Things a.k.a. the series finale arrives tonight on Netflix, and it will be hitting theaters on December 31 and January 1.