Someone Asked Rupert Grint About Pulling A Tom Felton And Joining Harry Potter And The Cursed Child

You can take Draco Malfoy out of Tom Felton, but the British actor could not escape the Slytherin baddie. Harry Potter fans freaked out when Felton reprised Malfoy in the stage play Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, and can you blame them? But will his former co-star Rupert Grint do the same? Our favorite ginger-haired actor recently gave his candid answer.

Tom Felton basically never left The Wizarding World after the Harry Potter films ended in 2011 (all of which are available to streaming with a HBO Max subscription). He’s maintained ties back to his infamous wizard role through his Instagram posts, a memoir, and emotionally stepping into Draco Malfoy’s shoes again for the Cursed Child play. As for how Rupert Grint felt about the idea of his former co-star returning to his magical roots, he shared his delightful answer to BBC News:

I mean, I’ve seen the stage play and it’s amazing. It’s a really great, kind of, standalone story and I wish Tom the best. It’s going to be amazing.

Aww, what a loyal pal Rupert Grint is. It’s always great to see former Harry Potter co-stars rooting their separate projects. Jason Isaacs did the same thing in showing up for his movie son and saying “he conquered” playing Draco Malfoy all over again. It looks like the Malfoys will always have a connection on and off-screen.

Back in 2019, the Sick Note actor expressed that while he felt Cursed Child was a “genius” play, he didn’t know if he’d ever see himself returning as Ron Weasley. While Tom Felton isn’t stepping away from the magical world of Harry Potter anytime soon, is the ginger-haired actor willing to step back into it? Here was his candid response:

I don’t know. Maybe in the future. Never say never. But for now, I think as much as I loved it, I think I’m enjoying kind of stepping outside of that world. And now my perspective on the whole series now is really interesting because I’m showing it to my kids. It’s taken on a very kind of different thing in my life.

I understand where Grint is coming from. As he played Harry Potter’s best friend for ten years, it makes sense why he’d want to move on from it. At the same time, his connection to the fantasy series will never be over, as he finally re-watched the movies with his two kids. Grint opened up about his first baby already being a fan with her own wand and a Ron Weasley Pez dispenser. That’s too cute for words!

Rupert Grint may not be returning as Ron Weasley, but he does have exciting non-wizard projects in the works. This includes the drama-thriller Nightborn about a couple who notice something very disturbing about their newborn child. The talented actor also has a new Scrooge movie lined up with Johnny Depp that has a star-studded ensemble cast to look forward to. Grint is clearly stirring up magic of his own without having to wear the wizard robes.

Even though Rupert Grint isn’t pulling a Tom Felton anytime soon, it doesn’t mean the magical role has left his heart or his kids. The spirit of Ron Weasley clearly still exists with his new family. Make sure to catch Felton in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child playing on Broadway until May 2026.