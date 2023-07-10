Disney+ Just Added Home Improvement, Has Become The Go-To Place For Most Tim Allen Content

At a time when streaming services are cutting back on their original content libraries — from Paramount+ snipping Star Trek: Prodigy out completely to Netflix shelving multiple already completed movies — it makes it even more valuable when one platform can deliver all the goods that subscribers are looking for. And when it comes to the sizable fandom that has faithfully followed comedian Tim Allen ’s career, Disney+ is arguably the best possible service to align oneself with, especially now that the classic ‘90s sitcom Home Improvement is part of the lineup.

Tim Taylor’s Home Improvement Follies Are Available To Stream In Full

While Home Improvement recently made headlines regarding an in-depth interview with occasionally troubled former star Zachery Ty Bryan , its availability for streaming with a Disney+ subscription is thankfully free from any amount of drama. All eight episodes of the ABC sitcom were added to the service amidst all of the Marvel and Star Wars content at the end of June, and I think we can all agree that Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury should look into the Taylors’ neighbor Wilson as being a possible Skrull.

Home Improvement was previously available to stream elsewhere, but the move to Disney+ puts it right back with ABC’s parent company for proper synergy. And I don’t just mean the corporate kind, since the aforementioned sitcom can now sit alongside an abundance of other Tim Allen-starring content.

Everything Else That Disney+ Has Streaming For Tim Allen Fans

For those who aren’t into watching Tim Allen sharing the screen with Richard Karn or Patricia Richardson — and no fault to anyone whose blood pressure immediately spikes anytime Fictional Tim has control of power tools — Disney+ is pretty stacked by way of other content that steers clear of super-powered lawnmowers. Check out the mostly comprehensive list of options below:

Toy Story (1995)

Toy Story 2 (1999)

Toy Story 3 (2010)

Toy Story Toons: Hawaiian Vacation (2011)

Toy Story Toons: Small Fry (2011)

Toy Story Toons: Partysaurus Rex (2012)

Toy Story of Terror (2013)

Toy Story That Time Forgot (2014)

Toy Story 4 (2019)

The Santa Clause (1994)

The Santa Clause 2 (2002)

The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause (2006)

The Santa Clauses (2022)

Jungle 2 Jungle (1997)

Obviously this rundown doesn't include every single feature film and TV show that Tim Allen is known for, but it's a solid lineup for a holiday weekend (or longer if binge-watching Home Improvement on top of everything else). The only major absence from the Toy Story franchise is the much-requested animated series Buzz Lightyear of Star Command, which ran from 2000-2001. You can obviously find the live-action Lightyear, though Allen famously was not a part of the movie, even if he's returning to voice the role for Toy Story 5, both of which he's talked about.

And then for everyone who needs some of the big career highlights that aren't currently part of Disney+'s library, fans can find his other long-running sitcom Last Man Standing currently streaming with a Hulu subscription. Meanwhile, the cult sci-fi comedy Galaxy Quest, which is one of the most sequel-desired '90s movies out there, is available to stream on Paramount+. And Max is where fans can find the star-studded comedy Wild Hogs for streaming purposes.

Stay tuned to see if even more from Allen's career will make its way to Disney+ in the future. And while waiting, head to our 2023 TV premiere schedule to see what new and returning shows are popping up soon.