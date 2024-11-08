32 Disney Twists That Still Shock Me To This Day

Have you ever found yourself watching one of the best Disney movies out there and saying, “Whoa, I did not see that coming!” Well, that’s what this list is about today – the best twists that you have probably seen from Disney, which includes the Disney film collection, Pixar movies, and even the Disney Channel. Let’s get into it.

And obviously, spoiler alert!

(Image credit: Pixar)

The Truth Behind Hector And Ernesto (Coco)

In terms of the best Pixar films , Coco ranks high on that list for me, and one of the biggest reasons is because of this fantastic twist that happens. Coco spends the entire movie thinking Ernesto is his biological father. Still, it’s revealed that it’s actually Hector and that Ernesto killed Hector by poison to steal his songs and earn fame for himself. I mean, come on. That’s a good twist.

(Image credit: Disney)

Lightning McQueen Doesn’t Get The Piston Cup (Cars)

While I’m personally not the biggest fan of the Cars franchise, I can at least say that the twist at the end of the first Cars was spectacular. In the entire movie, we see Lightning trying to train as best he can to win the Piston Cup, and when it looks like he will, he instead turns back to help an injured car across the line and let his opponent win. Talk about a mindset change.

(Image credit: Disney)

When Cruella Discovers Who Baroness Is To Her (Cruella)

Some Disney live-action remakes or reboots are great, and I really liked Cruella and the changes it made to the iconic Disney villain’s story. In this live-action film, Cruella finds out her biological mother is the person she’s been trying to impress – and then takes it upon herself to try and beat her in the fashion industry.

(Image credit: Disney+)

The Mayor Is Behind It All (Halloweentown)

Disney Channel movies can sometimes be corny, but every once in a while, you’ll get a twist that shakes you to your core, and that was in Halloweentown. The entire city had been under some strange evil force, causing people to turn to mean, but it turns out it was the mayor who was trying to gain more power the whole time.

(Image credit: Walt Disney Animation)

Hans’ Truth To Anna (Frozen)

I think we all know that Hans’ quote – “Oh, Anna, if only there were someone out there who loved you.” – is pretty much one of the biggest line drops of Frozen. We’ve been watching Hans the entire movie, thinking he’s the perfect prince for Anna, and then he pulls this out from under us, saying that it was all a ploy.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Disney)

King Triton Lets Ariel Be With Prince Eric (The Little Mermaid)

I know that The Little Mermaid is part of the Disney Renaissance , which usually means that most of those princesses got their happy endings, but it still shocked me that Triton let Ariel be with Eric in a twisty way. If anything, I thought Triton would be more inclined to keep his daughter close to him after what happens, but he lets her go to Eric—which is sweet but also surprising.

(Image credit: Disney)

Quasimodo Doesn’t Get The Girl (The Hunchback of Notre Dame)

You might wonder why I put this here, and really, it’s because it defies the Disney formula. Quasimodo is the hero of The Hunchback of Notre Dame and is clearly interested in Esmerelda. It seems set up for a happy ending, but instead, Disney decides to give her to someone different, leaving Quasi all alone, which is actually a pretty surprising and sad twist.

(Image credit: Pixar)

When It’s Revealed Who Syndrome Really Is (Incredibles)

Incredibles is hands down one of the best Pixar movies out there. While I could go on forever about how amazing the movie is, I think this twist is one of the best—when we find out that the villain they are facing is the same little boy Mr. Incredible shunned years ago. That’s the epitome of karma biting back.

(Image credit: Walt Disney Animation)

Meg Sacrifices Herself (Hercules)

Hercules is an underrated Pixar film , so I’m not sure how many people remember this twist. Meg tries to save Hercules during a battle but ends up dying from her injuries. However, it was all to push him out of the way of a falling pillar. While the ending leads to them being together, Meg sacrificing her life for Hercules was not something anyone expected.

(Image credit: Disney)

Eugene Cutting Off Rapunzel’s Hair (Tangled)

Tangled is undoubtedly one of the best 2000-2010 Disney movies , and the most significant part of it is when Eugene sacrifices his life for Rapunzel to be free of Mother Gothal. It seems Rapunzel will be able to heal him in order for him to live and for her to go with Gothal, but he suddenly lunges up and cuts her hair at the last second to make sure Gothal can never use her again.

(Image credit: Disney Channel)

Thantos Controls The Darkness (Twitches)

While this reveal comes pretty early in the Twitches film, it’s still surprising. The Darkness is pretty much the villain that these two witches must take on, an evil entity that is killing people, but they find out soon enough that it’s actually their Uncle Thantos who is controlling it for the sake of finding power.

(Image credit: Walt Disney Animation)

Vanelleope Stays Behind (Ralph Breaks The Internet)

After finding her place in Wreck-It Ralph, it was shocking that Vanelleope decided to find her own path in Ralph Breaks the Internet. While there was an option for her to come back to the arcade at the end of the movie, she chose to stay online with Slaughter Race.

(Image credit: Disney)

Bowler Hat Guy’s True Identity (Meet The Robinsons)

Meet the Robinsons is such an underrated Disney film, and I think it gets a bad rep for the earlier usage of CGI. The twist is even better—for the entire movie, Bowler Hat Guy is the main villain we follow, but later, we find out that he’s the older version of Lewis’ roommate, Goob, meaning that he was created from Lewis’ interactions with the younger version.

(Image credit: The Disney Channel)

Hades Is Mal’s Father (Descendents 3)

All right, so Descendents 3 is undoubtedly the least-best Descendents movie, but I will say that the fact that we find out Mal’s father is Hades of all people is something I never expected. I mean, her mother is Maleficent, and somehow, she was procreated by someone like the God of the Underworld. How does that even happen?

(Image credit: Walt Disney Animation)

When We See What Kind Of True Love Is Needed (Frozen)

I think, at the time, the idea that true love doesn’t need to be romantic but can also be familial was an excellent way for Disney to step into the 21st century. I will say, however, that I do miss the days of an evil villain and a romance to root for. Even so, there is no denying that the twist of Elsa and Anna saving each other through sisterly love is a great one.

(Image credit: Pixar)

Stinky Pete Is Actually The Villain (Toy Story 2)

Many regarded Toy Story 2 as one of the best Pixar movies – that is until the third one came around. And there are plenty of great reasons for that. But one of the biggest is the twist villain. Out of all the bad things happening to Woody, none of us ever would have expected it had something to do with Stinky Pete – but it’s revealed towards the end that he planned everything.

(Image credit: Pixar)

That Mike Won The Scare Competition Because Of Sully (Monsters University)

As someone who was genuinely rooting for Mike to win that scare competition, this twist broke my heart. When Mike and Sully are conversing after their win in the scare competition, he fake tries to scare the dummy there, only for the meter to charge up completely. He snaps his fingers, and it does the same thing. Then, after that, he looks under the bed and finds the machine has been tampered with – that Sully cheated to make sure they’d win. So sad.

(Image credit: Walt Disney Motion Pictures)

Troy Decides To Follow Both Passions (High School Musical 3: Senior Year)

Okay, I still love all of the High School Musical movies . Still, one of the funniest and best moments was this twist – where the entirety of the third movie was Troy trying to figure out what to do in college, and then he realized at the end, “Oh wait, I can do both theatre and basketball,” Wow, who would have thought? I think it just shocks me because it’s such a simple solution.

(Image credit: Disney)

Callaghan’s True Intentions (Big Hero 6)

I feel like so many people forget about Big Hero 6 so often because it came out post-Frozen, and people were still riding Elsa’s ice powers and all that. But Big Hero 6 is a great superhero movie with a great villain twist when Callaghan reveals he’s the man who has been making a mess of everything and blew up the lab Tadashi was in because he wants revenge for losing his daughter in an experiment.

(Image credit: Pixar)

Charles Is Actually Evil (Up)

Up is one of those films that the moment you watch it, you probably will end up crying and feeling all kinds of things, but you never expect a twist so dark as this one. Charles Muntz was an idol of Carl’s, and when he finds out that Charles is actually a horrible person who is enslaving dogs to try and hunt down an age-old bird that Carl and Russell have taken a liking to, it causes nothing but trouble and pain.

(Image credit: Pixar)

The Waternoose Expose (Monsters Inc.)

I think everyone my age was terrified of Waternoose in Monsters Inc., but one of the biggest things that ended up being the best twist ever was how Sully somehow lured him into a scare simulation room and got him to reveal the entire conspiracy that he was doing to keep this company going—before the conversation is recorded and shown to the CDA. Beautiful, no notes.

(Image credit: The Disney Channel)

Mason Reveals His Feelings For Juliette (Wizards Of Waverly Place)

As someone who stands by the fact that Wizards of Waverly Place is just as good as an adult, I believe this scene is still dramatic. Out of nowhere, Mason, who is a werewolf, sees his former flame Juliette for the first time in several years, and he openly admits in front of his girlfriend, Alex, that he has never stopped loving her. WHAT? As a child, this was the most shocking twist in the world for me.

(Image credit: Disney)

King Candy’s True Identity (Wreck-It-Ralph)

Personally, I think Wreck-It Ralph is way better than the sequel, and this twist is just proof of that. King Candy seemed like a nice guy for the majority of this movie, but towards the end, we find out he is the one responsible for the messed-up code and that he is also Turbo, the character who was knocked out of his own game. It’s a huge twist.

(Image credit: Pixar)

Lotso Is Not A Nice Bear (Toy Story 3)

Another excellent example of a twist straight from the beginning is Lotso in Toy Story 3. I mean, how could a teddy bear who smells like strawberries be bad? But it turns out Lotso is king of the daycare, and if the toys don’t follow what he says, well, that’s too dang bad. It’s a toy again, toy, once again.

(Image credit: Disney / Pixar)

When It’s Revealed Who Screen Slaver Really Is (Incredibles 2)

While there are plenty of people who say that Incredibles 2 isn’t as incredible as the first, I’ll be honest and say I still enjoy the heck out of it, and I seriously love this twist. Finding out Evelyn, who has been working alongside Elastagirl this whole time, is actually the person behind everything, which is a great twist. I wish it had been executed a little better in the back half, but the twist itself is excellent.

(Image credit: The Disney Channel)

Jake Reveals His True Feelings About Miley (Hannah Montana)

Okay, okay, don’t you remember when there were all these love triangles in Hannah Montana? I think everyone and their mother gasped when the celebrity, Jake Ryan, fully expressed his feelings for Miley Stewart on national television – not Hannah, her alter ego, but Miley. Like, stop. My heart.

(Image credit: Disney)

When We Find Out Who Te Fiti Is (Moana)

As someone who has rewatched Moana , I find this twist to be beautiful inside and out. Moana has sailed the entire ocean to restore the heart of Te Fiti, an island, only to find out that Te Ka is actually Te Fiti – just a cold and cruel version who doesn’t have her heart anymore and is instantly turned into a green island once Moana restores it. Amazing.

(Image credit: Walt Disney Animation)

Dawn Bellwether Is Actually An Evil Genius (Zootopia)

I still can’t help but snicker at this twist. In the entire movie, Mayor Bellwether is this sheep who doesn’t seem like she’s the person behind the animals going rogue, but it turns out she is—a sheep who wanted to gain more power and decided to take out predators to do that.

(Image credit: Disney/Pixar)

Bing-Bong’s Fate (Inside Out)

When Bing-Bong died, America mourned, and I did as well. In Inside Out, we see Bing-Bong, a forgotten imaginary friend of Riley’s who travels with Joy and gets stuck with her in Riley’s subconscious. Still, in order to get Joy out, he sacrifices himself by throwing him off their little rocket so Riley can be happy again – even if he gets forgotten. Ugh. Stop.

(Image credit: DIsney)

Maleficent Isn’t As Evil As Everyone Paints Her To Be (Maleficent)

I have to say that for live-action Disney villains, Angelina Jolie knocks it out of the park as Maleficent, and finding out her story in this really is the big twist we all didn’t expect. In this version, Maleficent wasn’t born evil – she was the victim of a cruel society and jokes that slowly tore her down into the woman she became later. That’s a great way to take her story.

(Image credit: Pixar)

When We Find Out Who Mor’du Really Is (Brave)

It felt like Mor’du wasn’t really that intense of a villain in Brave, considering he was just a demon bear. Still, it turns out he’s NOT just a demon bear – Mor’du is actually the prince from an old family legend who was turned into a demon bear after not following his father’s wishes.

(Image credit: Pixar)

Woody Wants To Stay Behind (Toy Story 4)

You know, I still wonder about this twist. Woody, for nearly every Toy Story movie, has always been about staying together, staying with his human, the entire time. But, at the end of Toy Story 4, he decides to become a free toy and stay with Bo-Peep while the others leave him behind. It’s a surprising twist, nonetheless.

These are just some of my favorite Disney twists, and now I want to rewatch them all to see if I can spot them early on. I think it’s time for another movie marathon.