'Venom: Let There Be Carnage' Interviews with Tom Hardy, Woody Harrelson & Andy Serkis

Venom: Let There Be Carnage stars Tom Hardy, Woody Harrelson and director Andy Serkis discuss their epic Venom sequel in this interview with CinemaBlend’s Sean O’Connell. Tom Hardy reacts to the fan support for the first film and what he wanted from the sequel, Woody Harrelson gives his thoughts on that insane red wig from the end of the first film, and much more!

Video Chapters

00:00 - Intro

00:20 - Tom Hardy Talks Critical Pans Of Venom, The Audience’s Reaction To It, And What He Wanted From The Sequel

02:02 - Woody Harrelson Admits His Venom Wig Wasn’t Very Good, And Discusses How He Brought Cletus Kasady To Life

03:27 - Andy Serkis Explains Why He Was So Excited To Work With Tom Hardy

04:23 - Tom Hardy Compares His Work On Venom 2 To Andy Serkis’ Creations In Mo-Cap And CGI

05:23 - Woody Harrelson On Getting To Work With Andy Serkis Again

07:11 - Andy Serkis Breaks Down That Incredible Scene Where Venom Visits A Night Club

08:58 - How Tom Hardy Worked A Special Eddie Murphy Tribute Into Venom: Let There Be Carnage

You can see Venom: Let There Be Carnage in theaters on October 1st.