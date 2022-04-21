Upcoming The Walking Dead TV Shows And Movies: What's Ahead For the Zombie Universe

If you’re a fan of zombies, I’m sure at one point you’ve heard of The Walking Dead. From its ever-evolving list of characters to its heartbreaking deaths to its truly terrifying zombies, The Walking Dead has cemented itself in history as one of the leaders in primetime zombie drama. But, this universe isn’t just The Walking Dead anymore.

Oh no, this world is far bigger than just that little group we met in the quarry in 2010.

If you’re like me and you’re looking for the next best thing that The Walking Dead world has to offer, these are all upcoming The Walking Dead TV shows and movies, from stories following our favorite characters to brand new tales that we’ve never seen before.

Fear The Walking Dead, Season 7, Part 2 - Currently Airing

I remember when Fear the Walking Dead debuted back in 2015, I thought it was the stupidest idea for The Walking Dead to suddenly have spinoffs, thinking it would never last.

Oh, how the tables have turned.

As of writing this, in April 2022, Fear the Walking Dead is currently airing its seventh season, with the second half premiering on April 17th. While there were many confusing parts about the seventh season premiere , hopefully the second part of this season will answer all of those questions that we’ve had for ages.

The Walking Dead, Season 11, Part 3 - Fall 2022

You know, as someone who has watched this show since the beginning, it’s strange to think of it coming to an end after I’ve had so many memories and made friends just from watching this series. However, The Walking Dead will be coming to an end with Part 3 of Season 11.

There’s no set premiere date as to when we’ll see all our favorite characters together for the last time, but it will debut sometime in the fall of 2022. Considering the Part 2 finale, “Acts of God,” premiered on April 10th, it’ll take time for the team to push out the last eight episodes of this iconic series before we bid adieu to the survivors we have all come to love.

That is, until another spinoff arrives. Because let’s be honest, this universe isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.

Tales Of The Walking Dead - Summer 2022

Ever wonder what The Walking Dead would be like if it was an anthology series? That’s how Tales of the Walking Dead will surprise us . This upcoming limited series (there might be a Season 2 if all goes well), will be premiering in summer 2022.

The date still hasn’t been announced, but I’m sure that we’ll be getting more info as to what these stories might be about soon enough. However, it has been confirmed that they will be taking place within the Walking Dead universe and feature both “established” and new characters. Several stars have signed on for the six-episode series, including Terry Crews, Jillian Bell, and many others, so it won’t be long before we get to see new people jump into the world of walkers and survival.

Isle Of The Dead - 2023

One of my favorite characters from The Walking Dead has always been Negan. Not only is he one of the best villains of the show, but he’s one of the best anti-heroes on television right now. So, color me surprised when I found out that they were going to be coming out with a brand-new spinoff featuring my favorite villain and one of my long-time favorite female characters, Maggie, called Isle of the Dead.

I mean, talk about a pairing. The two are mortal enemies but have such a strange dynamic in Season 11 that I can’t help but wonder what the heck is going to come next with a spinoff. But, what makes me even more excited is the setting.

We’re finally getting New York City in the apocalypse, my dudes.

As someone who grew up not that far from New York City - and has watched The Walking Dead for many years - one of my biggest gripes was that they never went towards that metropolis but seemed to go everywhere else. And now, we’re not only getting a duo that works, but seeing a new setting that will surely knock our socks off. It’s set to air sometime in 2023, but no official release date has been confirmed yet.

Untitled Daryl & Carol Spinoff - TBA

I’m all for the Daryl and Carol friendship moments in The Walking Dead. Those two have such a special place in my heart, because they are the only remaining two survivors on the original show from the first season. And, it’s not surprising that AMC went in this direction, with a spinoff focusing just on them, once The Walking Dead ended.

When it was announced that Season 11 of The Walking Dead would be its last, it was also simultaneously announced that these two fan favorites would be getting their own series as well. The Daryl and Carol spinoff doesn’t have a name yet, nor does it have a set premiere date. But, I have a feeling that because these two are such popular characters, it wouldn’t be surprising if we got some updates about it when the last part of Season 11 airs. It’s only a matter of time now before we get to see more badass Daryl moments.

Untitled Rick Grimes Movies - TBA

Last but not least, we have the one thing everyone’s been talking about - When the hell are we going to see Rick Grimes again after his exit from Season 9 of The Walking Dead?

Plenty of fans have been wondering if he might be making an appearance in the last part of The Walking Dead for old time’s sake, especially with Andrew Lincoln's reunion with Norman Reedus in Georgia in 2022. However, it was announced years ago, with his exit, that there would be a trio of movies released in theaters focused on Rick Grimes and what happened to him after Jadis picked him up in that helicopter in the Season 9 episode, “What Comes After.”

Even if we have been waiting for some time for these movies to come out, there have been delays. Greg Nicotero confirmed that he’s seen some of the drafts of the scripts and they want to get it “just right,” so it might be some time before we actually get to see Rick’s story come to a close - or maybe not , we’ll see exactly what happens.

Regardless, it’ll be a fun day in The Walking Dead community when we finally get an update on what is happening, and I for one can’t wait to find out. I miss Rick even though I love all the characters in The Walking Dead, so seeing his movies would almost feel like a sense of closure.

As a fan of The Walking Dead, I am excited to see what new stories the creators and actors plan on bringing to the world of walkers that I’ve grown up on. I’m also slightly nervous, because the last thing I want is to have too many stories all at once to keep track of.

Regardless, whenever these shows or movies are released, I’ll be sitting in my seat with some popcorn, waiting to watch.