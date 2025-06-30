I've Started Watching Lazarus On Max. Here's How The Shinichirō Watanabe Series Is Getting Me Back Into Anime

When I was a middle school, I would run home from the bus stop, drop my backpack in the kitchen, grab a snack, and plop down on my beanbag chair for an afternoon of Toonami on Cartoon Network . Shows like Dragon Ball Z, Sailor Moon, Mobile Suit Gundam Wing, and countless others were my introduction to the world of anime . While I haven’t watched as much anime in recent years outside of some iconic Studio Ghibli movies with my kids, that’s starting to change thanks to Lazarus.

One of the most watchable shows on the 2025 TV schedule , the latest effort from Cowboy Bebop creator Shinichirō Watanabe is taking me back to my youth and getting me back into anime once again. This show, which is streaming with a Max subscription , is just so much fun.

Axel Gilberto Is One Of The Coolest Protagonists I've Seen In A Long Time, And I Need To See How His Story Ends

Okay, for those who aren’t aware, Lazarus follows a five-person task force called “Lazarus” that has 30 days to find the man responsible for a revolutionary drug that’ll soon kill everyone who’s taken it. At the center of this group is Axel Gilberto, a man whose three-year prison stint turned into an 888-year sentence because of his knack for escaping. And let me tell ya, this has to be one of the coolest protagonists I’ve seen in a very long time.

As soon as this guy was introduced, trying to escape prison for what I assume is like the 100th time, I knew this cat was somebody that was going to hold my interest, and he has. I’m not quite finished with the show’s first season, but the cool factor, the likability, and the heart of this fearless protagonist have me wanting to see it through.

Each Episode of Lazarus Hooks Me And Then Teases More To Come With That Ticking Clock

When Lazarus starts, Dr. Deniz Skinner reveals to the world that humanity has 30 days to track him down and develop a vaccine for the poisonous drug before people start dying, which immediately starts the ticking clock. Each subsequent episode ends with a “XX days remaining” screen, letting you know that though each chapter has small victories, more is to come.

Being the “Johnny-come-lately” that I am, being able to jump right into the next episode has been so gratifying and has honestly made the watching experience all the better. I honestly don’t know how I would do having to wait a week to see how some of this wraps up.

And I Have To Talk About Kamasi Washington's Killer Jazz Score

Though Lazarus doesn’t have the same space western vibes as Cowboy Bebop , Shinichirō Watanabe’s latest offering does have something in common with that classic anime series : a killer jazz-influence score. This time around, jazz saxophonist and composer Kamasi Washington is doing most of the heavy lifting with his killer score that perfectly captures the tone of the show while propelling its sometimes chaotic action set pieces. I mean, just check out the title sequence and you’ll quickly see what I mean.

It’s safe to say that Lazarus has everything I loved about anime when I was younger: great characters, incredible art direction, and awesome music. Plus, Chad Stahelski crafted a lot of the action sequences, which is never a bad thing.