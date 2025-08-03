Seth Meyers Asked James Gunn Why He Decided To Make Clark Kent His First DC Hero, And I Was Intrigued When He Name-Dropped Matt Reeves' Batman

DCU Chapter 1 is off and running, as the first feature film set in the continuity, James Gunn’s Superman, is currently making waves. This marks a solid start for a brand-new continuity, which the DC Studios co-head is hoping will be filled to the brim with superheroes at some point. At present, though, Seth Meyers received some keen insight into why Gunn and co. decided to make Clark Kent the lead of the franchise’s first solo film. Nevertheless, I’m more intrigued by the exec bringing up Matt Reeves’ The Batman when answering.

What Did James Gunn Say To Seth Meyers About Superman And The Batman?

During the press tour for his 2025 movie release, James Gunn stopped by Late Night to chat with the program’s host, who happens to be a fan of superheroes and comic books. Seth Meyers astutely pointed out the fact that Gunn decided to go with Supes for his first major big-screen production instead of going for a lesser known character. (That latter route was, of course, taken by Marvel Studios out of necessity.) Gun proceeded to explain that the decision was greatly motivated by historical precedence:

Superman is the first-ever superhero. He was created in 1938 by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster. [Supes] created the concept of superheroes. So, when Peter Safran – my partner and I – took over DC Studios, we thought it would be great to start off with the original superhero. We’ve got Matt Reeves doing Batman, so we’re excited about that, and then we wanted to do Superman.

Considering the logic that the Guardians of the Galaxy director shared during the interview (which is on YouTube), it makes sense as to why he wanted to start with Clark Kent. I’ve also seen the DCU movie for myself, and I have to say that it serves as a great first movie for this continuity. It not only gives audiences a firm introduction to this latest iteration of the Man of Steel, but it also firmly establishes the world in which he exists. Of course, as that cinematic universe takes shape, there’s been continued talk about the Bat-verse.

How Are Things Going With Matt Reeves’ Batman Franchise?

Like so many other fans, I’ve been enamored with what Matt Reeves and his collaborators have managed to do with the world of The Batman. The IP’s continued popularity is why so many have been curious about what lies ahead – and why I couldn’t help but make note of the fact that James Gunn mentioned it during his interview. On the surface, it seems Gunn merely mentioned it as a way of clarifying that the film was already in the works when he and Peter Safran took over the reins at DC.

There are many admirers who are hoping for more, though. Many have specifically been crossing their fingers that Robert Pattinson’s Batman joins the DCU and teams up with David Corenswet’s Superman. Matt Reeves himself addressed that possibility, saying that it “really comes down to whether or not it makes sense.” James Gunn, on the other hand, has been cagey, especially since his new continuity will have a Dark Knight, who will headline the film The Brave and the Bold.

With that, fans probably shouldn’t take the Super helmer’s comments during his interview with Seth Meyers as nothing more than mere excitement for the upcoming sequel. The Batman: Part II is in the works, and a major update on the project arrived this past June, at which point it was revealed that the script had been completed. Plot details are being kept under wraps right now, though it’s known that the film will hit theaters in late 2027.

Regardless of which characters cross over with each other, I’m excited for what lies ahead when it comes to DC-related content. A number of fans have been waiting for a major creative reset, and it seems that’s finally playing out. Those who want to get in on the excitement should check out Superman in theaters now. Also, grab an HBO Max subscription to stream The Batman.