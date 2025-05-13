Pat McAfee's Cryptic Message Following WWE Backlash Loss Has Me Wondering What's Next

As CinemaBlend guessed in our WWE Backlash predictions, Pat McAfee could not best Gunther in a one-on-one singles match. The outcome is hardly surprising, but the follow-up reaction from the commentator certainly threw me for a loop. While I expected him to take some time off following the loss, it sounds like it could be longer than anticipated.

I'm now under the impression that I shouldn't expect to see Pat McAfee appear when I stream Monday Night Raw with a Netflix subscription. At least, that's what I'm gathering from his latest post on X. The commentator made a cryptic statement on the platform, as he talked about his path forward. It almost sounds as if he's aiming to step away from the WWE for good:

Life’s a book, each day being a page leading to the next, phases of life come and go like chapters. Not every character/job/idea has to appear in every chapter. Some things are perfect for the story when it’s needed and then disappear as just a fond memory. A pivotal influence to get from one era to the next. Don’t be scared to end a chapter and start anew. You’re gonna have to do it eventually anyways. And always remember to check with the mirror every once in a while and make sure your book is one that makes you happy. And if it’s not, change direction.. I think that you’re allowed to do that. We have NO IDEA when the final page is being written.. with no sequels. ‘Tis our only chance at this thing here. Appreciate you all so much for everything. I’m living the dumbest book of all time.. trying to figure it all aht as I go..#UpToSomethingSZN

Pat McAfee is one of the biggest names in sports entertainment, with his flagship show on ESPN frequently dropping some of the biggest sports stories and interviews weekly. It should also be mentioned that he's a fixture on College GameDay as well. From the start, McAfee has been adamant about not working with WWE regularly while performing his duties will the Disney-owned network. We're still many months out from the start of college football season, though, so why does it sound like McAfee may be taking a leave of absence from the WWE?

This could be because McAfee has some sort of announcement coming and, considering his post seems to extinguish the idea of him being in WWE, he may be stepping into a bigger role at ESPN. Perhaps we'll learn that he's going to be doing some special coverage of NFL games, seeing as he was a former punter for the Indianapolis Colts. Such a move would make sense, especially since McAfee's eponymous show garners a lot of buzz.

The good news is the WWE has no shortage of talented commentators waiting in the wings. Corey Graves would likely be eager to return to Monday Night Raw if given the chance. Also, while Joe Tessitore and Wade Barrett feel at home on SmackDown at the moment, but it wouldn't be unheard for anyone on the team to pull double duty. Hell, they could even pull Byron Saxton out from behind the scenes and put him back at the table!

The point is that the WWE has had many commentators over the years, and, if this is the end of Pat McAfee's run in the wrestling organization, it's been a good. I wouldn't be surprised if the door is open for him to return. Should he find time between breaking stories and interviewing LeBron James about Stephen A. Smith, I would hope that McAfee would pop back in to cut it up with Michael Cole.

Monday Night Raw is on Netflix on Mondays at 8:00 p.m. ET. We've already heard from McAfee, but what's next for Gunther now that he's shut up one of his largest critics?