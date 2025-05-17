Is Seth Rollins Bringing In A Third Wrestler? Here Are 4 WWE Superstars Who I Think Make The Most Sense

Ever since siding with Paul Heyman during the WrestleMania 41 night one main event and then recruiting Bron Breakker two nights later at the Raw after Mania , Seth Rollins has been on a tear (more so than usual). Though the three-man heel outfit is pretty much complete, there’s a lot of buzz in the wrestling world about the possibility of adding a third wrestler to join his still unnamed stable. And, I think it’s going to happen sooner rather than later.

So, who’s it going to be? Well, there’s no shortage of wrestlers who could join up with Rollins, Breakker, and Heyman at one of the upcoming WWE events (like Saturday Night’s Main Event). Here are four different WWE superstars who I think make the most sense to join the company’s latest heel faction…

(Image credit: WWE)

Bronson Reed

Big Bronson Reed has been out of action since that gnarly Survivor Series injury that resulted in the former NXT North American Champion breaking his ankle, but after “ many months of recovery ,” we could be seeing him again very soon. Though he feuded with Seth Rollins throughout 2024 , I could see Reed coming back and siding with the “Monday Night Messiah” to climb the proverbial ladder. I mean, just imagine a timeline where Rollins is the World Heavyweight Champion and the powerhouse team of Reed and Bron Breakker have one of the tag team belts around their waists.

(Image credit: WWE)

Austin Theory

Another realistic option would be Austin Theory, who seems to be on the rise after spending the past couple of years distancing himself from being Vince McMahon’s “Chosen One.” With A-Town Down Under pretty much all but broken up after a few months of not being on the same page, I wouldn’t be surprised if Theory turns on Grayson Waller in the near future and then joins Rollins and company shortly after. This could be the thing that makes him a top-level heel once again.

(Image credit: WWE)

Trick Williams

I am fully aware that Trick Williams is gearing up to challenge TNA World Champion Joe Hendry at NXT Battleground later in May, but I wouldn’t be surprised if the two-time NXT Champion shows up the next night on Monday Night Raw to join Rollins and company. This guy has done it all in WWE’s developmental territory the past few years, and it’s only a matter of time before he’s called up. With Triple H having a habit of calling folks up in big ways, this could make Williams an instant star on the main roster.

(Image credit: WWE)

Sami Zayn

I am not convinced Sami Zayn is going to turn on CM Punk in their tag team match against Rollins and Breakker at Saturday Night’s Main Event on Memorial Day weekend, but it makes perfect sense. Zayn and Punk have had a contentious relationship ever since the latter returned to WWE back in November 2023, even though they were on the same team at Survivor Series: WarGames back in late 2024. This whole match could just be some big trap for the “Second City Saint” by those he’s crossed over the years. It’d break my heart, but I’d love it anyway.

Only time will tell when or even if Rollins will add another wrestler to his stable. The faction is pretty great as it is and is taking everyone involved to the next level, and some of the guys I listed could use a boost like that.