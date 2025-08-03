Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Fubar Viewers Aren’t Holding Back Following His Netflix Show’s Cancellation

Arnold Schwarzenegger is a perennial movie star, who's kicked plenty of ass and delivered great lines. More recently, though, the movie star made his way to the small screen to star in his first big TV show, the Netflix action comedy FUBAR. The show quickly became a hit and, less than a month after its premiere in 2023, it was renewed for Season 2. Schwarzenegger and his collaborators received some bad news days ago, however, as their show was canceled after two seasons. Now, viewers aren't holding back their thoughts..

FUBAR sees Arnold Schwarzenegger playing CIA operative Luke Brunner, who's lying to his family about what he does for a living. In a funny twist, though, the character's grown-up daughter, Emma, played by Top Gun: Maverick’s Monica Barbaro, is revealed to be living the same lie. In the aftermath of the series' cancellation, users took to Reddit, and they didn't have too many positive thoughts to share about the show:

Audience fell off dramatically from season one. Writing was on the wall. - Sikhness209

2 seasons seems fine for Fubar. It was a mid show, not terrible but certainly nothing special. - pondo13

I lump it in with Space Force and Unstable. If it's not a family sitcom I don't expect it to last more than 2 seasons. - Jatmahl

First season wasnt that good IMO kinda surprised there was a sec season - LiangHu

Lol, I can't understand why they picked up the first one, let alone the second season. Trash. - crabhappychick

I saw it coming...not even Carrie Anne Moss can save this dire mess. - Lord_Cockatrice

Based on fans’ reactions, it doesn’t appear like many were surprised by FUBAR’s cancellation or disappointed, for that matter. There were some positive thoughts peppered in amongst the responses, but a number of them skewed negatively as the sentiments above All in all, this cancellation may seem surprising to some, given the series became #1 on Netflix upon its debut. It also reached over a billion views in streaming charts within its first week, thanks to subscribers who watched.

While first season of the Nick Santora-created show introduces audiences to the father/daughter spy team, Season 2 brings The Matrix’s Carrie-Anne Moss into the mix. And Moss' character, Greta, certainly raises the stakes. An old flame of Arnold Schwarzenegger’s character, Luke Brunner, Greta and Luke find themselves on opposite sides after she threatens to destroy the world.

According to THR, which confirmed FUBAR’s cancellation, there was a notable difference between the show's season premieres viewership-wise. From May 22-28, 2023, the Season 1 premiere reached an impressive 1.53 billion views. However, the 2025 Netflix release of Season 2 only received 412 million views from June 9-15. With a 73% decline in views, the second season didn’t hit the top milestones its first season did, and only made it to No. 8 on the streamer's trending list.

Based on fans’ honest reactions to how they felt about FUBAR’s second season and the reported decline in viewership, it seems the Netflix series failed to regain the momentum its first season had. Regardless, viewers can still check out the show's two seasons now using a Netflix subscription.