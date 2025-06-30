We Now Know What WWE: Unreal Will Cover In Its First Five Episodes, And There's One Episode I'm Dying To See

If you're a wrestling fan, there's one upcoming Netflix show that should be at the top of your watchlist this summer. WWE: Unreal has promised to pull back the curtain on their creative process in a way we haven't seen before. We now finally know what the first five episodes will cover, and I already know the episode I'm skipping to when it drops.

While there's no shortage of interviews or wrestling documentaries that give fans an idea of how the WWE operates, nothing compares to the access granted by the company itself. Here's what we can reportedly expect when the series premieres its first batch of episodes, which will chronicle some of the most significant moments of the first half of the year.

What WWE: Unreal's First Five Episoides Will Cover

WWE: Unreal hinted at some of the things it would showcase in the first teaser released advertising it, but now we have some reported details on what to expect, thanks to Postwrestling.com. Take a look at what to expect in the first five episodes, which will be available with a Netflix subscription on July 29th:

Episode 1: The First WWE Monday Night Raw on Netflix.

Episode 2: 2025 Men's Royal Rumble

Episode 3: WWE Women's Division Spotlight

Episode 4: John Cena's Heel Turn At Elimination Chamber

Episode 5: WrestleMania 41

It would be difficult for the WWE to do a behind-the-scenes episode of every episode of Monday Night Raw, SmackDown, or upcoming WWE PLE. As such, they had to narrow it down a bit, and there's one episode in particular I may just skip straight to because I cannot currently contain my excitement for it.

I'm Unbelievably Excited To See The John Cena Heel Turn Episode

John Cena's heel turn was shocking when it first happened, and while the appeal of the gimmick has somewhat waned for a lot of fans, I'm dying to see that episode in particular. Mainly because it hints the company will pull back the curtain on how it manages to keep some of the biggest secrets under wraps, in a company where news tends to leak out quite often.

The WWE's creative team doesn't always manage to sneak surprises past the various insiders who report on rumors and create dirt sheets for avid fans hungry for spoilers, but when they do, people are so excited. It's so rare for anything in the internet age to be a true surprise, and Cena's heel turn was one of those wild moments that had the fandom dying to know what was next.

One interesting note about this WWE: Unreal episode is that Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson will be providing commentary on this specific episode. I'm sure it was filmed before fans went after Johnson for not being a part of WrestleMania, which many felt impacted the storytelling of the main event. It'll be interesting to hear what he had to say about the heel turn, potentially knowing he had no intention of appearing at Mania to follow up on the reveal.

WWE: Unreal premieres its first five episodes on Netflix on July 29th. Tune in to see how the biggest creative stories from recent months came together, unless you're someone who would rather not have the magic spoiled.