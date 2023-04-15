Predicting Matches We Could See At WWE's SummerSlam 2023 Based On The Poster, Including Roman Reigns And Cody Rhodes

2023 is rolling along, and there are plenty of upcoming WWE events on the horizon. For example, with WrestleMania 39 in the rearview, we're all looking ahead to SummerSlam 2023, which is generally regarded as the second most important premium live event of the year. Fists will fly in Detroit as Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns and many others step into the ring, and the new poster gives us an idea of what matches we might see.

The WWE has a slick logo for SummerSlam 2023, clearly inspired by "The Motor City" nickname for Detroit. Below you'll find the poster, which features Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, Rhea Ripley, Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair, Brock Lesnar and Rey Mysterio:

(Image credit: WWE)

Everyone is staring straight ahead in this poster, perhaps as not to give away who might be squaring off against who on the big night. With that said, the superstars featured are usually given a big role in the premium live event. With that in mind, here are some of the potential matchups I can see happening based on what's shown above.

(Image credit: WWE/Peacock)

Roman Rhodes Vs. Cody Rhodes Vs. Brock Lesnar For The Undisputed Championship

It didn't take long at all for the WWE to interject Brock Lesnar into Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes' feud, though in fairness, Brock and Roman have more history together. Whatever the case, it seems like Brock is very much in the main event picture again, and with Rhodes challenging him at Backlash, this feud could bleed into both men challenging Roman for his Undisputed Championship. A triple-threat match between them would be an epic match and one that would undoubtedly be Roman's greatest challenge yet.

I've seen it proposed that in a triple-threat match, and each pinfall could count for each individual title. This would allow the WWE an opportunity to separate the championship titles but still potentially give Roman Reigns a chance to hold onto his Universal title. One would also think it'd be very hard for the Bloodline to take out both Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes throughout the match, so this could be a great nullifier to their constant aid in his title defenses. If ever there was a way for Roman to lose while still looking strong, this is it.

(Image credit: WWE)

Bianca Belair Vs. Rhea Ripley For Unified Women's Championship Match

The WWE has done something special with Roman Reigns' undisputed title run, and it's hard to imagine they aren't at least considering it for the women's division. If ever there was a time to do it, Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair have the history and in-ring chemistry to put on a match that will be remembered for a long time.

Of course, one would have to ask, is this a match that's too big for SummerSlam? I know I'm asking because a match with that high of stakes seems destined for WrestleMania 40. That said, SummerSlam has to maintain its reputation as one of the WWE's biggest events of the year, so maybe this will happen, and then something even bigger will be set up for WrestleMania, if that's possible.

(Image credit: WWE)

LWO Vs. Judgment Day

Rey Mysterio's resurrection of the Latino World Order has been an instant hit with the WWE audience, so it's hard to imagine that won't be a major part of his storyline for the next year. Of course, fans were also really into his ongoing feud with his son Dominik Mysterio and Judgment Day, so it's only natural that we'll eventually get a big PLE showdown between the two factions.

SummerSlam seems like the right time for this showdown to happen, as the crowd is always down for a faction vs. faction tag match. I can't imagine anything substantial would be on the line for this match beyond honor, but so far, that's all that's needed to get the crowd rowdy when Rey and Dom are in the ring.

(Image credit: WWE)

Bianca Belair With Montez Ford Vs. Charlotte Flair And Andrade Intergender Tag Match

Bianca Belair and Charlotte Flair don't really need a story beyond the fact that they're two of the WWE's most talented in-ring performers. Any match between these two is guaranteed to be a classic. With that said, I think there's a unique opportunity for the WWE to do an awesome intergender tag match with both women, which would include bringing in their husbands, Montez Ford and Andrade El Idolo.

Andrade is currently in AEW, but he's stated recently his contract is up very soon (via WrestlingInc.com). If he's looking to return to the WWE, there's an opportunity to position himself alongside his wife and be a part of some awesome intergender matchups like this, in addition to others. Of course, Andrade might like his position over at AEW more than what could be available for him as a singles competitor in WWE, so I can understand why he may ultimately re-sign with AEW.

(Image credit: WWE)

Rhea Ripley Vs. Rey Mysterio

Rhea Ripley gets a lot of comparisons to WWE legend Chyna, and while times have changed a lot since then, the WWE has still dipped its toes in the water of putting her in intergender matches. So far, she's only taken on smaller performers like Akira Tozawa, but now that she's champion, perhaps she's up for a greater challenge. Someone with more experience, and more accolades, like Rey Mysterio, would be an intergender challenge fitting for a champion like Ripley.

It would also make sense for Rhea Ripley to target Rey Mysterio and attempt to restore Dom's lost honor as his "Mami." Truthfully, I think this could be the most random co-main event caliber match SummerSlam could do, but a big one nonetheless. It would definitely be one of the most high-profile intergender singles matches in a long time, and one for the ages.

(Image credit: WWE/Peacock)

Cody Rhodes Vs. Roman Reigns For Undisputed Championship

It's entirely possible that Brock Lesnar is left out of the main event completely, and that Cody Rhodes will finally be granted his proper rematch opportunity against Roman Reigns. I don't think it's a stretch to believe considering his current path, and that the WWE will eventually have these two face off against each other again. Rhodes has to "complete the story" at some point, even if the WWE is a place where the story never ends.

I think there's a good chance that Rhodes will get some sort of rematch against Roman at SummerSlam rather than them saving it for WrestleMania 40. After all, maybe Dwayne Johnson will finally be ready to commit to a match, or something else will be lined up for Roman by then. If that's the case, then it's best to get this feud out of the way, whatever that means for either wrestler.

SummerSlam is set to stream for anyone with a Peacock Premium subscription on Saturday, August 5th. No doubt we will learn more about the actual matches planned for the PLE closer to the event, and I'm desperately hoping at least one of these matches is on the card.