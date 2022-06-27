Upcoming WWE Events: Money In The Bank, SummerSlam 2022 And More

You have heard the old saying about the only guarantees in life being death and taxes? Well, you can add WWE premium live events (formerly known as pay-per-views) to that list, as the sports entertainment company is going to continue producing big shows despite all the behind-the-scenes Vince McMahon drama . But, in all seriousness, there is nothing that can stop the biggest wrestling promotion in the world from putting on a show (just look at what the company did during the COVID-19 pandemic), and 2022 doesn’t look to be any different, with a slate of upcoming WWE events.

Below is a breakdown of each and every WWE premium live event that will be played on WWE Network on Peacock throughout the year and onward…

(Image credit: WWE)

Money In the Bank - July 2, 2022

Although not part of the “Big Four” (Royal Rumble, WrestleMania, SummerSlam, and Survivor Series), Money in the Bank has become one of the company’s most notable events in the more than a decade since joining the WWE calendar back in 2010. The 2022 event, which is being held Saturday, July 2, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena just outside of Las Vegas, is shaping up to be just as exciting as previous entries.

The upcoming WWE event will be highlighted by two Money in the Bank ladder matches (one for the men’s roster, another for the women’s roster). Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, and United States Champion Theory will all defend their respective titles during the event.

(Image credit: WWE)

SummerSlam - July 30, 2022

For the first time in the event’s 35-year history, SummerSlam 2022 will be held in the month of July (it’s typically in the second half of August) when the massive show kicks off Saturday, July 30 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. This will also only be the second entry in the show’s history to take place in an open-air stadium (SummerSlam 1992 was held at Wembley Stadium in London, England.

The only announced bout at this point is Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns against a returning Brock Lesnar in a Last Man Standing match for all the gold. It looks like the two long-time foes will continue their shared history a little while longer.

(Image credit: WWE)

WWE Clash At The Castle - September 3, 2022

For the first time in nearly 20 years, WWE will hold a major live event from the United Kingdom when WWE Clash at the Castle takes place on Saturday, September 3 at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales (the company’s last premium live event from the UK was Insurrextion in June 2003). The event will also be the first stadium show produced by WWE in the UK since SummerSlam 1992.

No matches have been announced at this time, but there’s a good chance (barring injury) Drew McIntyre is featured in a prominent role, considering he is front and center on the promotional poster and other media leading up to the event.

(Image credit: WWE)

Extreme Rules - October 8, 2022

Definitely one the more painful events on the WWE calendar each year, Extreme Rules will be held Saturday, October 8 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, which previously hosted the 2019 entry as well as other notable shows.

At this time, nothing has been announced for Extreme Rules 2022, but expect to hear a whole lot more as we work our way towards the fall months.

(Image credit: WWE)

Crown Jewel - November 5, 2022

Since 2018, WWE has hosted a series of super-shows from Saudi Arabia as part of the country’s Saudi Vision 2030 initiative. That partnership will continue this fall when WWE brings the latest entry in the Crown Jewel series to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Saturday, November 5.

Although a stadium and lists of matches have not yet been announced, the Crown Jewel shows (and other events held by WWE in Saudi Arabia) have been massive in scope and often feature major stars of yesterday and today in high-profile matches, as well as non-WWE athletes and celebrities stepping into the ring.

(Image credit: WWE)

Survivor Series - November 26, 2022

The final “Big Four” of the year, Survivor Series, will take place Saturday, November 26 at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. One of the company’s longest-running and most popular events, Survivor Series has given wrestling fans countless great moments over the years, ranging from infamous incidents like “The Montreal Screwjob” to the debut of icons like The Undertaker, The Rock, and The Shield. And, maybe this year will continue that Thanksgiving tradition.

Make sure to check back for up-to-date information on Survivor Series 2022 and its various matches ahead of the fan-favorite event .

(Image credit: WWE)

WrestleMania 39 - April 1 - 2, 2023

Since 2020, every WrestleMania event has taken place over the course of two nights. That tradition will continue with WrestleMania 39 when the “Showcase of the Immortals” is held Saturday, April 1 and Sunday, April 2, 2023 from SoFi Stadium just outside Los Angeles, California. WWE made the news official during the 2022 WrestleMania weekend with a tweet highlighting the “Hollywood” subtitle of the upcoming show.

Nothing has been announced as far as matches go, but expect some major players to take the stage when the “Granddaddy of Them All” returns to Southern California for the first time since 2005. Also, we might finally see the long-rumored showdown between Roman Reigns and The Rock .

(Image credit: WWE)

Most of the dates for the upcoming WWE events have been set at this point, but there are some major shows on the horizon that still remain a mystery at this point.

TLC: Tables, Ladders And Chairs

Since being introduced in 2009, WWE’s TLC: Tables, Ladders and Chairs event has been held in December in all but one year (the 2017 competition was held in October of that year). However, itt did not take place in 2021, and there is no word when it will return.

Royal Rumble 2023

The Royal Rumble event typically takes place during one of the final two weekends of January each year, but WWE has not officially announced a date for the 2023 show. Expect to hear more soon.

(Image credit: WWE)

Previously Held WWE Events

Below is a list of all 2022 WWE events held so far, as well as how to watch each show streaming.