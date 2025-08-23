Ebon Moss-Bachrach Just Pointed Out The Wild Parallel Between Pedro Pascal’s Fantastic Four And Materialists Characters In The Funniest Way

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is always expanding, thanks to new projects arriving in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. The latest project to hit theaters is The Fantastic Four: First Steps, which won at the box office upon its release. The actors playing the titular team have great chemistry, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach recently poked fun at Pedro Pascal over a similarity between the latter's characters in both FF and his other recent release, Materialists.

Fans who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order know that the cast of Fantastic Four: First Steps killed it while promoting the blockbuster, proving their close bond extends off camera. That's not stopping as Moss-Bachrach took to his Instagram Story to poke fun at his co-star. That was namely because (and spoilers for Materialists) Pascal's characters in both films stretch their legs. That includes Reed Richards' stretching powers and Harry Castillo getting a limb-lengthening surgery. The star of The Bear (which is streaming with a Hulu subscription) used a LEGO minifigure to make fun of his co-star, check it out below:

(Image credit: Instagram)

Shots fired. This connection might have gone unnoticed by some moviegoers, but not Ebon Moss-Bachrach. So he was sure to share this funny IG Story to his 469k followers on the social media outlet.

Obviously, Reed Richards' stretching abilities are well-known, but not everyone saw Materialists in theaters. The romantic comedy-drama featured Pascal as a wealthy man named Harry Castillo. In the movie, it's revealed that he was originally 5'6, before undergoing an expensive limb-lengthening surgery, which left him with legs full of scars. It's a strange coincidence that both of Pascal's characters share this trait, which is something that Ebon Moss-Bachrach couldn't resist pointing out on social media.

(Image credit: A24)

I can only imagine what the texts between these two actors might look like. Hopefully, they get to reunite soon to continue poking fun at each other.

While Fantastic Four: First Steps is in the rear view, the movie's quartet of leading actors were included in Avengers: Doomsday's cast announcement. They've already reunited for upcoming Marvel movies, and it seems like this is just the beginning for the Fantastic Four. And I'm hoping for more of them poking fun at each other throughout the years.

Pedro Pascal might have been named the internet's daddy, but he's been working non-stop lately, taking on a bunch of other names in the process. Aside from his ongoing tenure in The Last of Us and The Mandalorian, he was also recently seen in Eddington, Gladiator II, and The Wild Robot. And with his tenure in the MCU only just beginning, he's definitely going to be on our screens for the foreseeable future.

Fantastic Four: First Steps is still in theaters now as part of the 2025 movie release list, and Materialists can be rented and purchased digitally now. We'll just have to wait and see if a third movie features Pascal stretching his limbs.