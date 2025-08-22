If You're Going To Halloween Horror Nights This Year, There's One Snack That Will Trick, Delight, And Surprise You

Halloween Horror Nights is at it again, and they're trying to cook up bigger scares, thrills, and innovative snacks. Getting scared can work up quite an appetite, and if you plan on attending any of the 2025 HHN haunted houses, then you will want to make sure to snag some of the new offerings Universal is rolling out. I consider myself a foodie at heart, and I love holiday-themed food. So, I jumped at the opportunity to try some of the tasty treats that will be available soon, and I was here for one snack that has the potential to trick, delight and surprise.

There is no shortage of good eats at Universal theme parks, both in California and Florida, especially around the holiday season. Normally, when I head to Universal, the first thing I do is make a beeline for The Mummy, but inevitably, I find myself walking by one of the parks' infamous churro stands and need to get myself a line snack and beer. It’s really the only way to wait.

However, if I'm diving into Halloween, I might as well dive into the snacks! If you are a HHN fan, there's a new contender on the scene that should be up for consideration when you enter the park, at least if you dare: the Yum Yum Deviled Eggs. Yes, I said deviled eggs.

(Image credit: Future Rachel Rosenfeld)

Why a deviled egg? Well, these are not as they appear. First, they are not the pre-war non-perishable foodstuffs that will last for centuries from Fallout, but they will still be a big surprise if you pop one in your mouth expecting a savory bite like me.

It was a bit of a shock to my system as I chewed on this little morsel. That's because they are a dessert made of coconut panna cotta, filled with pineapple, and topped with a mango whipped topping. Once I got over the trick, though, I enjoyed this treat a lot, and I am hoping to go back to have them again.

The deviled eggs are not the only thing I would go back and have again, though. I also got to sample the Tostitos Salsa Verde Walking Taco, which may not have been invented at Universal like its companion Doritos were at Disney, but they pack a tasty punch filled with Beef Birria and onion. The only thing missing in my opinion is a little bit of cheese, and if you do get these, make sure to grab a fork because this is not a finger food. These will be available at the Universal Tower Snack Bar located near Universal Plaza, along with a few other chip-themed snacks, including a 22-inch Cheetos Flamin' Hot fire dog I want to try.

(Image credit: Future Rachel Rosenfeld)

The only thing missing from my return trip is a drink to wash it all down. I like spicy things, so I gravitated to the Playtime’s Over cocktail. Which is strange for me because it's part of Chucky’s Dive Bar, which will be located behind the Animation Studio Store, and that toy gives me nightmares. However, if you like tequila, watermelon, and habanero, which I do, then this will be up your alley as well. It is not too spicy, and the watermelon gives it balance, plus it's topped with chamoy gummy bears.

(Image credit: Future Rachel Rosenfeld)

I only tried a small selection of what Universal has to offer this year, including some honorable mentions like the Roasted Radroach Legs, Loaded Cram Fries, and the Sunflower Glasses, but I would make a point to head to the parks to grab some of these egg-cellent items while they are available. Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood starts Thursday, September 4th, and runs select nights through Sunday, November 2nd. Snag your tickets now.