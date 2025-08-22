I Nearly Bailed On Netflix's Raunchy New Animated Movie, But Then I Allowed My Inner 13-Year-Old To Come Out

Correct me if I'm wrong, but this happens to everyone, right? You start a movie and turn it off after not vibing with it, only to later return and get a kick out of it. Well, that recently happened to me with Fixed, a new Netflix movie about a dog spending his final 24 hours before getting neutered. I nearly bailed after watching the first five or so minutes of this raunchy animated movie, but then I decided to give it another shot and allow my inner 13-year-old to take over.

I’m glad I did, because this new star-studded adult animated movie from Genndy Tartakovsky, the guy behind Dexter’s Laboratory, Samurai Jack, and the Hotel Transylvania movies, was balls-to-the-wall absurd in all the best ways. Watching this with my Netflix subscription was an utterly insane experience, and one I have to talk about…

I Made It Like Five Minutes Into Fixed Before I Stepped Away For A Few Days

I started watching Fixed one day after work, and for a number of reasons, I was just not feeling it. The animation was killer (this is Genndy Tartakovsky we’re talking about), but the main character, Bull (Adam Devine), was just rubbing me the wrong way as he continued to hump Nana’s leg over and over and over again.

I didn’t necessarily hate it (I did go back and finish it after all), but my annoyance, combined with being mentally and emotionally drained, led me to decide to press pause, close my computer, and forget about the 2025 movie, at least for a few days.

But Then I Gave It A Second Chance, And This Time I Embraced The Raunchy And Juvenile Humor

Near the end of the weekend, I decided to throw this dog a bone and give it a second chance. Only this time, I made sure I wasn’t in a bad mood while also deciding to let my inner 13-year-old come out and embrace Fixed’s over-the-top, raunchy, and juvenile sense of humor.

I’m glad I did, because let me tell ya, I was dying laughing while watching Bull and his friends go to a doggy strip club, tear a squirrel to shreds, and cause all kinds of mayhem at a dog show. This movie definitely earns its R-rating, and it for sure earned its laughs, even if there’s no denying that this is a movie best suited for teenagers who found a way to get around parental restrictions on their parents’ Netflix account.

I Still Can't Believe This Was Made By One Of My Favorite Childhood Animators

Watching Fixed, I kept comparing it to that weird early 2000s revival of The Ren & Stimpy Show, and for a minute there, I thought this was the work of John Kricfalusi. Only then did I discover that it was instead Tartakovsky, the brilliant animator behind some of the best cartoons of all time.

What really threw me off was that this movie is so much edgier than anything Tartakovsky has done before. It’s not for kids (don’t subject your children to this), but instead a bonkers hand-drawn animated film that’s up there with the most sexually explicit movies on Netflix. It’s just wild saying Powerpuff Girls and Fixed in the same sentence.

Fixed is a wild movie. It’s not the best (but still not the worst) thing I’ve seen, but before you give it a watch, you’ll probably want to check out the red band trailer first.