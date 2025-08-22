ESPN Unlimited Subscription: The Price And Everything Included With The New Sports Streaming App

The Worldwide Leader of Sports has taken things to the next level with the launch of the ESPN Unlimited subscription. This new, direct-to-consumer streaming platform has taken the sports world by storm ever since ESPN announced it over the summer, and now that it’s here, there’s a lot to talk about. Whether you want to watch the big live sports events on the 2025 TV schedule, tune in and check out upcoming WWE premium live events, or dig into the massive 30 for 30 documentary collection, this all-in-one app is going to do it.

How much does it cost, what comes with it, and how do I sign up for the ESPN app are all valid questions that everyone is asking right now. Well, we’re about to break down everything you need to know about ESPN Unlimited before you sign up!

How Much Does The ESPN App Cost?

(Image credit: ESPN)

When any new streaming service comes around, the first question brought up is usually: “How much does this cost?” When it comes to the ESPN app, there are two options to choose from, both offering completely different experiences. Here’s a breakdown of the cost and what comes with each version:

Swipe to scroll horizontally The Plan The Price What's Included ESPN Unlimited $29..99/month ($299.99/year) ESPN Networks, ESPN+, Live NFL, NBA, MLB games ESPN Select $11.99/month ($119.99/year) Everything that came with ESPN+

If you’re all about bundling your different platforms, you’re in for some good news, as the ESPN app can be combined with your Hulu subscription and Disney+ subscription. There are even two different versions to choose from:

Swipe to scroll horizontally The Bundle The Price What's Included Disney+, Hulu, ESPN Unlimited Bundle $29.99/month for 12 months; $38.99/month after first year Disney+, Hulu, ESPN Unlimited (With Ads) Disney+, Hulu, ESPN Unlimited Bundle Premium $38.99/month for 12 months; $44.99/month after first year Disney+, Hulu, ESPN Unlimited (Ad-Free)

You May Be Able To Get ESPN At No Extra Cost

(Image credit: ESPN)

In addition to going through your Disney account to get access to the new ESPN app, you may be able to get the new streaming service at no extra cost through your TV provider. If you have DirecTV, Spectrum, Fubo, or Hulu + Live TV, then you already have the platform at no extra cost. All you have to do is sync your TV package with your MyDisney login, and you’re set.

The ESPN support page has a full list of partners and how to activate your app with them, so make sure to check and see if your cable, satellite, or internet TV service is included before you pay the extra $29.99 a month.

ESPN Unlimited Gives You Access To More Than A Dozen Channels

(Image credit: ESPN)

One of the major drawbacks of ESPN+ (and ESPN3 before it) was the lack of access to the network's massive collection of channels. Sure, you could watch random college basketball games or tennis and check out highlights, but you couldn’t just turn it on and spend hours watching an ESPN live feed. Well, that changes with the ESPN Unlimited app, as you have more than a dozen channels available at any given time.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

If you want to watch SportsCenter to catch something like Rich Eisen’s emotional tribute to Stuart Scott, want to see Inside The NBA later this fall, or simply can’t get enough of all of ESPN’s “talking heads yelling about sports” morning sports shows, you can do just that. To put this all into perspective, here’s a full list of channels available right now:

ESPN

ESPN2

ESPN3

ESPNU

ESPNEWS

ESPN Deportes

SEC NETWORK

SEC NETWORK+

ACC NETWORK Extra

ESPN+

ESPN Goal Line

ESPN Bases Loaded Networks

There Will Be More Than 47,000 Live Sporting Events Every Year

(Image credit: TNT)

When ESPN announced its new sports streaming service over the summer, the network dropped a bombshell when it revealed that subscribers can watch more than 47,000 live sporting events every year. This means NCAA football action, Monday Night Football and other NFL games, NBA matchups, MLB’s Sunday Night Baseball, and so much more can be watched throughout the week, every week of the year.

One could also assume that this will also include various others like darts, bowling, pool, X-Games, and all those random events that have made ESPN the go-to destination for sports for more than 45 years now. Chances are, if there’s a sporting event, you’ll see it with the ESPN app.

ESPN Also Has A Plethora Of Original Programming, Including The Full 30 For 30 Collection

(Image credit: ESPN)

On top of having access to literally tens of thousands of sporting events, ESPN Unlimited subscribers can also go through the app’s massive collection of original programming from over the years. Though the 2003 original series Playmakers (seriously, this show is WILD) is missing from the platform, a lot of the major ESPN documentaries and docuseries are all available right now.

With the full 30 for 30 collection (it’s about time to watch The U again), the Kansas City Chiefs in-season documentary The Kingdom, the various Places series starring the likes of Stephanie McMahon and Peyton Manning, and so much more, there’s no shortage of original stories on ESPN. Now you just have to find time to watch them all.

ESPN Will Soon Be The Exclusive Home Of WWE PLEs In The United States

(Image credit: WWE)

We still have some major questions about WWE’s deal with ESPN, but starting with September 20th’s WrestlePalooza, all premium live events will be found on the new streaming app, at least here in the United States (everything is available with a Netflix subscription internationally). So, if you want to see some of John Cena’s final matches before he hangs up his boots at the end of the year, watch WrestleMania return to Las Vegas next April, or every other major event moving forward, this is going to be the place.

This partnership is still in its infancy, so expect a lot of changes to come in the coming weeks and months.

How To Cancel Your ESPN Subscription

(Image credit: NBA on ESPN)

There comes a time when everyone has to decide if they want to keep or get rid of a streaming service. Though this can be an arduous and complicated process at times (especially if you go through third parties), canceling your ESPN Unlimited subscription (either to go down to the Select plan or end it entirely) isn’t all that complicated. Here’s a full rundown:

Open your ESPN account on a computer or mobile browser

Hover over your Profile image and click on Manage Your Account

Click on ESPN Subscription in the Your Plans section

Click on Cancel Subscription

With the ESPN app having just now launched, expect to hear much more about the platform and all its latest and greatest features in the coming weeks and months.