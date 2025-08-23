Zoë Kravitz Flaunts Nothing But a Lace Slip On The Red Carpet In Another Daring Celebrity Fashion Look

Zoë Kravitz might joke about her dad’s fashion frequently; however, one thing their styles have in common is that they’re effortlessly cool and edgy. Case in point: as the actress was promoting her new project on the 2025 movie schedule , Caught Stealing, she showed up to a photo call wearing only a lace slip.

At the moment, Kravitz is traveling the world with Austin Butler and Darren Aronofsky for Caught Stealing . The upcoming book-to-screen adaptation of Charlie Huston’s 2004 novel hits theaters next week, and the actress has been pulling off cool look after cool look in the lead-up to its release. That includes this delicate yet sensuous slip she wore for the Paris photocall, take a look:

(Image credit: Photo by Lyvans Boolaky/WireImage)

Truly, this outfit fits right in with Caught Stealing’s whole vibe. The movie looks raw, real and edgy, and that’s exactly the kind of looks Kravitz has been turning on this press tour, too.

According to her stylist, Danielle Goldberg , the pretty slip is made by YSL. I’m personally obsessed with the lace detailing on the top and the silk skirt; it’s the perfect juxtaposition.

Plus, the little black strappy heels and diamond earrings complement the dress perfectly. I’m here for the messy pulled-back hair do too, and the shiny highlight used as part of her makeup look.

All together, this fit is a pretty and simple yet daring fashion moment, and I absolutely love it.

It also simply fits in with Kravitz’s overall style. She loves a sheer little black dress and cheeky gowns , making her red carpet fashion equal parts glamorous and rock ‘n roll. Her street style is also next level, as she can pull off a vintage t-shirt, running shorts and heels effortlessly.

So, we can add this little slip to a Rolodex of fabulous outfits that fit the actress’s remarkable style perfectly.

Not to mention, this ensemble also fits perfectly with her co-star’s outfit. At the red carpet, Austin Butler rocked a button-down with a knit shirt underneath and brown leather pants. They both, truly, look so cool basically all the time, and it’s that energy that hypes me up big time for Caught Stealing.

(Image credit: Sony Pictures Releasing)

Speaking of Caught Stealing, the film from Darren Aronofsky is led by Butler and also stars Kravitz, Regina King, Liev Schreiber, Vincent D’Onofrio, Bad Bunny and Matt Smith with a notably wild mohawk . The story seems to be action-packed and high-octane as it drags Butler’s character into a world of crime simply because he was trying to watch his neighbor's cat.

It looks like a really cool, fun and bold film, so it fits perfectly with Zoë Kravitz’s personal style, and now I really can’t wait to see her in it when Caught Stealing hits theaters on August 29.