I Saw Twisters In 4DX, And I'm Now Mad I've Missed So Many Other Blockbusters In This Form

I think it’s safe to say that when it comes to the moviegoing public, audiences by and large have chased the feeling that is known as the 2024 movie Twisters. At least, that’s what it looks like based on Twisters’ commanding opening box office , which outperformed even optimistic projections.

However, there was an additional premium option that has crept onto my radar thanks to people raving about what it did for director Lee Isaac Chung’s blockbuster. Now that I’ve seen my first major event film in 4DX, I’m extremely mad I’ve missed so many others I would have taken the plunge on.

(Image credit: Universal/Warner Bros.)

What Is 4DX?

4DX is exactly what its acronym sounds like: a 4D experience! Think of it as a slightly less intense version of a theme park simulator ride. The chairs move with, or vibrate with, certain action beats from the movie you’re partaking in, while various atmospheric effects like rain, snow and wind can be piped into the theater.

So you can already see how this could make Twisters an even more exciting theatrical experience, and that’s without the fact that you can enjoy these films with 3D visuals thrown into the mix. Unfortunately, Twisters was not that sort of ride, but it was intense enough to make an impression on myself and my wife.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

4DX Turns Twisters Into A Literal Thrill Ride

If you’ve read my Twisters review , I was pretty sweet on the ‘90s blockbuster thrills that this Glen Powell and Daisy Edgar-Jones-led ensemble adventure had to give. That was before I started to see other critics raving about the virtues of 4DX press screenings they’d attended. For the record, my review screening was in standard 2D, without any premium bells and whistles.

To be honest, I’m slightly glad that’s how things shook out, because 4DX turns Twisters into a literal thrill ride. So taking the usual notes would have been out of the question completely, as my handwriting is hard enough to read while sitting still, in the dark.

I’m honestly surprised there aren’t seatbelts provided, because while it didn’t throw me out of my seat, it does get rough. At least, it did during the scenes of primal natural forces, and huge trucks playing traffic tag to make it to the next tornado first.

(Image credit: Universal)

If You’ve Already Seen Twisters, It's Well Worth Seeing Again For The Experience Alone

Twisters is an experience in 4DX, because in addition to the moving seats, you do get the full atmospheric experience. Wind would kick up whenever Daisy Edgar-Jones’ Kate would observe the conditions that could best form a new weather event. Rain would pelt down during the traumatic opening that saw her endure great loss. Even something as simple as a horn honking or a door slamming would create a vibration in the seat.

If it was just the seats moving, I’d recommend 4DX as a premium moviegoing thrill ride. But with the hi-tech version of what you’d expect from The Rocky Horror Picture Show audience participation adding an extra level of oomph, even those who are on the fence about the movie’s charms should be able to get some extra mileage out of this slam bang variant.

(Image credit: Warner Bros./Legendary)

Previous Blockbuster Movies I’m Mad I Missed In 4DX

I’ve seen the 4DX format bandied about before, but honestly wasn’t sure if it was worth paying any mind to. Up until Twisters, there really hasn’t been a push to get actual critics into those seats, and the audience feedback hasn’t been particularly loud in the past. Now that I’ve experienced this format for myself, I did some digging on movies that I missed being presented in this dynamic showcase, and I’m kicking myself.

The most obvious picks for me are No Time To Die and Godzilla vs. Kong; the latter including a theme park-inspired MonsterVerse battle . Missing out on scenes like speeding around in an Aston Martin and running around a Cuban bar full of SPECTRE assassins isn’t exactly a good look for my brand as well.

But besides the usual fare, in the listings for 4DX experiences of the past, the chance to see Lightyear, Fast X and Civil War with atmospheric effects and choreographed seat movement is one I absolutely would take if it were offered again. Which reminds me, there are some pretty amazing movies heading into 4DX after Twisters’ unfortunately limited run.

(Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

Upcoming Movies I’ll Definitely Be Watching In 4DX

So you can probably guess that Twisters is going to be losing pretty much all of its premium format juice this weekend to Marvel Studios' Deadpool & Wolverine. But looking further down the 4DX schedule, there are plenty of opportunities to be thrilled, scared or, in some cases, sobbing. If my instincts are correct on Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman’s super friends team-up, it could touch all three of those pillars at once.

Looking even further ahead, since The Wild Robot’s trailer already has me ready to cry, as its potential 4DX status could become a literally moving experience. Plus, Transformers One is apparently going to be in format, so that could be another test of the potential To 3D or Not To 3D muscles this format has on it.

Though if I was only booking myself for one more 4DX trip this summer, it’d probably have to be Alien: Romulus. While I’m still debating whether to buy either Alien collectable popcorn bucket being offered in theaters, I’m willing to subject myself to what being chased by Facehuggers would feel like in this novel format.

(Image credit: Universal)

Twisters feels like it’s changed the game, both in nailing the vibes of ‘90s blockbusters and in using 4DX as a viable medium of cinematic excitement. Honestly, the only note I have is the lack of scent notes of brisket and barbeque wafting in the air whenever Glen Powell is on screen is a bit of a disappointment.

Other than that, you should be primed to enjoy this fantastic throwback, which just might be showing at a theater near you. Though I have to warn you, if you’re looking to see this for yourself, you’d better hurry. Deadpool & Wolverine are looking to take those screens starting this weekend, and that doesn’t leave much time.