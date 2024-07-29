To 3D Or Not To 3D: Buy The Right Deadpool And Wolverine Ticket

Oh hi there. I’m sure you’re wondering why this To 3D or Not To 3D is coming days after Deadpool & Wolverine has already opened in theaters? Well, when a critic and a movie love each other very much, but some work trips and scheduling surprises force you to rebuy your tickets to the hottest title of the summer two times over…life happens.

Fear not though! This is the first and only MCU romp of the 2024 movie schedule , so we’re still gonna go to work in the third dimension. (Did you really think we were going to skip Marvel's only 3D movie at the theater this year? That's like resurrecting a beloved MCU cast member as a mega villain! You need a really good reason to do it.)

If you’re wondering how this flick plays out as a cinematic experience, our own Avenger Eric Eisenberg has the Deadpool & Wolverine review for you to check out. But if you’re ready to see if Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman’s ripped physiques are worth some extra 3D ticket money, then by Marvel, you’re in luck. Let’s close this door we’ve opened in the fourth wall for the time being and check out the IMAX 3D presentation of Deadpool 3!

Fit Score - 4/5

Now this is a rather interesting scenario when it comes to the pedigree of 3D moviemaking attached to Deadpool & Wolverine. We know that comic book movies are going to more than likely be in both IMAX and 3D formats when they’re released, because that’s pretty much the standard. But as far as our heroes are concerned, they’ve rarely (if ever) broken the third dimensional wall.

Neither of the Deadpool movies were released in 3D, and Logan hasn’t popped his claws out at us in that way since 2013’s The Wolverine. If anything, the strongest component of this film’s eye-popping lineage, it’s the involvement of director Shawn Levy. Looking back at the results of Free Guy’s 3D presentation , that’s still a pretty solid source of hype to kick things off with. But let's get technical, and see if it holds up.

Planning & Effort - 3/5

Having Free Guy as a point of comparison is also a bit of a drawback when it comes to Deadpool & Wolverine, as the effort put into this premium experience falls a bit shy of that movie’s spectacular bells and whistles. Up at bat on conversion is the MCU’s traditional partner SDFX Studios, once again with some “additional 3D conversion” done by Seecubic.

As we saw with the last Marvel Studios film released in theaters, the similarly 3D-enhanced The Marvels , there was a bit of a mixed bag at work with the results shown on screen. The latest Deadpool movie is a similarly jumbled effort, as there are some spaces where the results are laugh out loud fantastic, and some where it’s merely solid. But to their credit, it’s never boring or unwatchable; it’s just that the movie opens with some super strong visual tricks that make it difficult to go back to a more traditional 3D effort.

Before the Window - 3/5

I’m not trying to spoil Deadpool & Wolverine for you, but you’ve probably heard about how the movie opens at this point. But just in case you haven’t, I’m going to warn you, we’re going to talk about it here. So just know that the Before the Window factor of items popping out/being thrown out at the audience is well crafted, if not nearly used enough. That said, mild spoilers for the opening are ahead, so feel free to jump to the next section if you want to avoid.

Still here? Great, because Dancepool’s (Nick Pauley) tangle with the TVA agents trying to apprehend him in the beginning is exactly how I wanted Deadpool 3 to play throughout its entire 3D run. Opening credits are scattered through the screen, bones, blood, and body parts are flying out at us in the audience, and if there’s a superhero landing in the world of third dimensional enhancements, it’s effects that break the frames that letterbox the film.

The only other movie I can think of that’s used this effect is the loving 3D boost to Paul Feig’s Ghostbusters reboot, and more IMAX 3D presentations should totally throw this into the mix. But after the flashy Deadpool & Wolverine opening, we only get some weapons and objects flying out of the screen every now and then. And except for the sidescrolling third act fight between Deadpool, Wolverine, and… a whole army of spoilers, we don’t really see many more frame breakers throughout.

Beyond the Window - 4/5

The depths to Deadpool & Wolverine’s Beyond the Window effect are, sadly, never quite as limitless as one would expect. And while I throw that in as a caveat, I can totally see why it wasn’t exactly a priority when it came to crafting the 3D thrills on hand. For as action-packed as this adventure can be, the Deadpool threequel is a more intimate affair than most timeline hopping adventures.

With that quibble out of the way, the usual staples in the Beyond the Window factor are very much present. Spatial reasoning between characters, objects and environments is drawn quite expertly, not to mention there’s moments of Hugh Jackman’s abs (and yes, Ryan Reynolds’ prominently costumed ass ) that allow the audience to feast their eyes, with only a pair of 3D glasses to prevent their eyes from falling out.

Brightness Score - 3/5

Oh friends… brightness, or its absence, is truly the enemy of 3D reviews, and this can even happen while watching the usually superior IMAX 3D presentation of a movie such as Deadpool & Wolverine. Despite having the power and scope of this large format and its equipment at its disposal, the picture quality is a bit mid in this segment in particular.

Of course, your mileage will always vary with the Brightness factor, as part of this handshake is how well the location maintains its equipment. But in all fairness, this is the same theater I saw Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire’s 3D throwdown at, which was a presentation that only slightly dimmed once you put your glasses on.

Whereas during Deadpool & Wolverine there was a significant dimness that didn’t make the movie unwatchable, it just left the picture a bit muddy in places. The nighttime campfire scene between Logan and Laura (Dafne Keen) still packs an emotional punch, but it's the prime example of the criticism expressed above.

Glasses Off Score - 4/5

If you’re going to check the Brightness, then you’re naturally going to want to check the blur of the picture in your 3D showing of choice. Slipping off your glasses is like Deadpool and an adorable animal sidekick: it’s not just irresistible, it’s a natural instinct. On first blush, the usual 2D anchor beings and 3D blur seemed to be included, as per usual.

However, the actual level of blur was a bit lesser when compared to other movies I’ve seen in this format. Not by much, but again it’s probably due to the more personal nature of a lot of Deadpool & Wolverine’s scenes. 2D anchor points tend to dominate when it comes to keeping a character like Matthew Macfadyen’s Mr. Paradox in frame throughout extended swaths of expository dialogue and threat. You’ll still get quite the blur show with this movie, and that does include your usual wide shots where you’re practically seeing double.

Audience Health - 4/5

For all of the nitpicks I have with Deadpool & Wolverine’s 3D showdown, it’s still a movie you can watch in 3D without having to worry about eye fatigue or nausea. While we feel quite far removed from the days of people wanting to throw up during chaotic action presented in this format, not even the more common eye strain that comes from the darkest of visual moments in this picture will make you ill at ease.

At the same time, you'll definitely notice the moments where it's too dark for its own good, and that does take away from the format's charms in Deadpool 3. You won't have a hard time watching this picture show in 3D, but there are still some bumps along the road so to speak.

Final Verdict: 25/35

Deadpool & Wolverine’s 3D adventure is a solid base hit in terms of using premium formatted flash to its advantage. It has its flaws, which make it far from a required experience, but it’s definitely worth fanatics of the third dimension venturing out at their convenience. In fact, this is one of the more readily available IMAX 3D experiences, as my local venue had two showings instead of the traditional single option.

Alas, with that verdict in hand and the fourth wall removed once more, it’s time to say bye bye bye to this latest round of To 3D or Not To 3D. Fear not though, if my calculations are correct, we’ll all be gathered together again in September to see if Transformers One is more than meets the eye when you slip on those glasses. Unless, of course, there’s a secret 3D offering or two waiting in August to take our breath away.

I’m just saying, Disney, if you want to spring a 3D Alien: Romulus option on us all out of nowhere, now is the time to do it. Until next time, please remember to recycle your glasses, and always give life your maximum effort. This is Mikepool, signing off.