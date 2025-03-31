After What House Of The Dragon Boss Says George R.R. Martin Was ‘Unwilling To Acknowledge,’ I Need To Know How Faithful Season 3 Will Be To Fire And Blood
The showrunner shared his own take on the author's critiques.
Major House of the Dragon updates have been few and far between since the Season 2 finale back in August 2024 with the show's strongest Game of Thrones connection yet, but fans can now celebrate that production has started on Season 3. While that doesn't mean a premiere before the end of the 2025 TV schedule, the HBO adaptation of George R.R. Martin's Fire & Blood is moving forward. That said, it'll move forward in the wake of some scathing comments from the author, and showrunner Ryan Condal responded with a claim about what Martin wouldn't acknowledge.
Within a month of the Season 2 finale, George R.R. Martin wrote in a since-deleted post on his Not A Blog website about his thoughts on Ryan Condal cutting Maelor, Aegon and Helaena's youngest son in the book, from the "Blood and Cheese" sequence of House of the Dragon. Readers know that Maelor's presence made the murder of young Jaehaerys all the more devastating in Fire & Blood, with the House of the Dragon version actually making Daemon look better.
In that post, Martin cited a conversation with Ryan Condal in which the showrunner said that there were "practical reasons" for cutting Maelor, including the challenges of casting a toddler to film, and Maelor could be born in Season 3. The author wrote that he then "withdrew my objections and acquiesced to the change." Now, months later, Ryan Condal spoke to EW about Martin's post about the source material and cutting Maelor:
I can honestly see both points here. Fire & Blood was never going to get a precise page-to-screen adaptation thanks to its status as an in-universe Targaryen history book with unreliable narrators as sources, and the budget to fully create the Dance of the Dragons as written was implausible even for HBO, so practical cuts had to be made by Condal. I can be reasonable!
At the same time, cutting Maelor isn't the same as trimming some of the battles to cut costs. As a reader, I definitely see how his absence could hurt Season 3, and it already made Blood and Cheese less ghastly than it was in the book. I'm all for Team Black and still think Season 1 was easier on the Greens than necessary, but it felt wrong for Season 2 to dampen Daemon's most despicable act. Condal went on:
With House of the Dragon reportedly aiming to end after four seasons, there's still time for Ryan Condal and George R.R. Martin to potentially finish the adaptation in "harmony," as the showrunner hopes. I'm just curious about how Martin will react to any further major changes from the book. I don't want to spoil anybody who hasn't read Fire & Blood, but the show seemingly combining Rhaena with another character is bound to have repercussions on the endgame, and I have no idea what the direction is for Alicent moving forward.
Three more characters from Fire & Blood have been revealed for Season 3 at this point. James Norton was announced as playing Ormund Hightower first, with news of Tommy Flanagan as Ser Roderick Dustin and Dan Fogler as Ser Torrhen Manderly breaking alongside word of filming starting for the next batch of episodes. Check out Emma D'Arcy back in costume as Rhaenyra:
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
A post shared by House of the Dragon (@houseofthedragonhbo)
A photo posted by on
No premiere date has been announced for House of the Dragon Season 3 at the time of writing, and that's undoubtedly a ways off since filming has only just begun. You can always revisit the first two seasons as well as every episode of Game of Thrones streaming with a Max subscription now. A return to the world of Westeros is on the way before the end of the year with A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, which George R.R. Martin is much happier with than he seemingly is with House of the Dragon.
Laura turned a lifelong love of television into a valid reason to write and think about TV on a daily basis. She's not a doctor, lawyer, or detective, but watches a lot of them in primetime. CinemaBlend's resident expert and interviewer for One Chicago, the galaxy far, far away, and a variety of other primetime television. Will not time travel and can cite multiple TV shows to explain why. She does, however, want to believe that she can sneak references to The X-Files into daily conversation (and author bios).
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
House Of The Dragon Is Adding One Thing From The Books That Game Of Thrones Left Out, And Fans Already Have All The Theories
Fans Were Bummed When House Of The Dragon Skipped A Huge Battle Scene In Season 2. Turns Out, They Needed A Guy Who Worked On Titanic To Complete It