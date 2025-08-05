Will Ferrell’s New Netflix Show Just Set Up The Perfect SNL Reunion

Will Ferrell marked the debut of his latest film, 2025 movie schedule release You’re Cordially Invited, months ago and, since then, the A-lister has been lining up other film-related gigs. However, the major Saturday Night Live icon has also been making moves within the TV space. On that note, he’s set to lead a sports comedy series, which will eventually be available to Netflix subscription holders. As the show takes shape, Ferrell and co. have now lined up an SNL reunion for him, and it’s too sweet for words.

The Anchorman icon is set to headline a-yet-to-be-titled sports series in which he plays a golf legend. While the notion of that seems funny enough, the show just landed a major star in the form of Molly Shannon. According to the streamer, which shared a press release, Shannon has been tapped to play the role of Stacy, who’s the ex-wife of Will Ferrell’s character on the show. What’s also great is that the trade describes Stacy as having a bit of a potty mouth, and I am really hoping this means we’ll hear Shannon drop her share of F-bombs.

I don’t know about you, but I’ve been waiting for another Ferrell/Shannon collaboration for a little while now. Shannon and Ferrell famously starred alongside each other during five seasons of Saturday Night Live. Since their time on NBC’s long-running sketch comedy series, the two have also joined forces for the feature films A Night at the Roxbury, Superstar (which focuses on Shannon’s Mary Katherine Gallagher character from SNL) and Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby. Shannon and Ferrell also appeared together as themselves for the latter emotional documentary, Will & Harper.

As of this writing, a release window has not been announced for Will Ferrell's golf comedy, though I'll be counting the minutes until the show tees off.