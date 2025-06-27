How HBO Responded To Claims About Safety After Stunt Performers Suffered Injuries On Game Of Thrones

While a lot of recent talk about stunt performers involved why there should be awards for those who work on films at the Oscars (which is finally set to happen at the 2028 Academy Awards ), the performers’ safety is always the biggest concern. Many beloved television series (including some on the 2025 TV schedule ) also wouldn’t be anywhere near as thrilling without stunt performers, and we can certainly count Game of Thrones among that number. While the hit fantasy ended in 2019, recent reveals about some on-set injuries have troubled the community, and HBO has now responded.

What Were The Game Of Thrones On-Set Stunt Injuries And How Did HBO Respond?

Say what you will about the final season of Game of Thrones or its rather contentious finale , but there’s no doubt that it will go down in history as a show that helped to change the TV game. Part of the reason for that is the very expensive production values , which likely included hundreds of stunt performers across its eight seasons.

Now, though, HBO and stunt coordinator Rowley Irlam (who’s moved on to creating stunts for the GOT prequel , House of the Dragon) have come under fire after Deadline obtained new evidence and statements regarding two separate incidents where injuries were sustained by GOT stunt performers Casey Michaels and Andy Pilgrim. A behind the scenes video was leaked which shows Pilgrim fracturing his ankle while filming Season 5’s “Hardhome” in November 2014, an incident which mirrored how Michaels was hurt while working on Season 8. The network has defended its safety standards, and Irlam, saying through a spokesperson:

We take these matters very seriously. Mr. Irlam is a celebrated and respected stunt coordinator and has an extensive history with HBO productions. As an expert in such a physically demanding field, we remain confident in his abilities and know he has always done everything possible to maintain the high safety standards that are required on our productions.

In each case, Michaels and Pilgrim allege that the scene where they were injured was planned one way, but when it came time to film, the action wasn’t completed in the same way, including additional performers being added and some safety measures being lessened. Michaels shattered her left ankle , an injury which was serious enough to end her career and led to a payout of $9.3 million (in U.S. dollars) from HBO and an apology from the company’s attorneys.

Irlam has also spoken out, via a statement issued by the cabler, and noted that the case that was brought against Fire & Blood Productions (the HBO company that produced GOT) by Pilgrim (who settled his case for $686,000, U.S.) “was resolved…and there were no rulings or findings of fault against me personally.” He continued by noting that Pilgrim continued to work with him and his team on the drama for two more seasons, and added:

As an experienced stunt coordinator of over 20 years, I have successfully and safely managed hundreds of complex stunt sequences across film and television. We put great care into designing stunt sequences with safety as the top priority. In the rare instances when an injury does occur, it is deeply upsetting for everyone involved…The accusations you put forward are simply untrue and unfounded.

It’s always been obvious that performing stunts is a tricky and dangerous business, but, hopefully, an abundance of caution is taken before, during, and after such scenes to make sure that all performers are as protected as possible.