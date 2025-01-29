George R.R. Martin Is 'So So So Pleased' With A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms, And His Reasoning Ups My Excitement Exponentially
I'm 'so so so pleased" with this take.
If you are a Game of Thrones fan, odds are you are very aware that George R.R. Martin is not afraid to make his opinions about the adaptations of his work known. For example, last year he popped off about his problems with House of the Dragon. Now, thankfully, he has shared his significantly more positive thoughts on the upcoming GOT series, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, and his reasoning behind why he loves this project on the 2025 TV schedule has massively increased my excitement about it.
George R.R. Martin Is Very ‘Pleased’ With A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms
Admittedly, I’m not a Game of Thrones book reader. However, as someone who loves to read and is a fan of a great book-to-screen adaptation, I value projects that are made with the author’s wholehearted approval. It would seem the first season of A Night of the Seven Kingdoms has that from Mr. Martin as he wrote on his personal blog:
So, for starters, Martin adores the cast and what he’s seen. I was already looking forward to watching Peter Claffey as Dunk and Dexter Sol Ansell as Egg. However, the author's comments about Daniel Ings' character The Laughing Storm and Tanzyn Crawford’s Tanselle are thrilling. To me, that means they’ve assembled another stacked GOT cast!
The author went on to praise the adaptation generally, writing:
Seeing Martin’s comments about Hosue of the Dragon last season made me very aware of his tendency to point out issues he has with his adaptations and it makes me nervous to find out his thoughts on HOTD Season 3. So, I think writing such a high compliment like this carries a lot of weight.
Anyway, he continued to praise this new project and its creators, and made it very clear that he was proud of the work the cast and crew did on it:
He capped it off with one final sentence about hoping the fans “love this show as much as I do.” I have to say, I think I will, and that’s in part because of the comments Martin made about what to expect from this GOT show.
Martin’s Comments About The Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms Adaptation And Its Chracter Driven Story Have Me Very Excited
On top of Martin’s high praise getting me excited to use my Max subscription to watch A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, his comments about what to expect from this story have me jazzed too. He noted that this show is a character piece, and it won’t be like the action-packed episodes we’ve come to expect, writing:
I’m not a big battle gal. While they’re epic, and I think they’re cool, they are not what drive me to watch a show. So, the idea of this series honing in on its characters and telling the stories of Dunk and Egg in a faithful and personal way makes me bump up A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms on my most anticipated shows of the year list.
Overall, the character-driven nature of the series that Martin explained along with his high praise of the project excites me to no end. While I was stoked about this show before, now I’m ready to start counting down the days to A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms premiere.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
