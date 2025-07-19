I'm So Ready To Fly Back To Berk For The Live-Action How To Train Your Dragon 2. Here's What We Know

It’s time to dust off your saddles because we are going to be flying back to Berk with a new live-action How to Train Your Dragon movie.

With the release of the first How to Train Your Dragon on the 2025 movie schedule , the film took the world into the sky, and everyone fell in love with Toothless again. The film improved on many aspects, from the side characters to the story , and much more.

It has already been confirmed for some time that a sequel is in development. But, when can we expect it to be released? Here is what we know so far about the new How to Train Your Dragon 2.

(Image credit: Universal)

At the time of writing this in July 2025, the live-action How to Train Your Dragon 2 is set to release on June 11, 2027. That’s right, we already have a date. The official X page for the franchise confirmed the news before the first film even premiered, back in April 2025 at CinemaCon.

While it won’t be on the 2026 movie schedule , the fact that we already know it’ll be out in 2027 is wild. This timeline does match up, however. The first live-action film was confirmed in 2023, and it took about two years for it to be released, so the fact that we already have a sequel confirmed means that we’re going to be hearing a lot more about it, and maybe soon.

The How To Train Your Dragon 2 Cast

(Image credit: Helen Sloane / Universal Pictures)

While nothing has been confirmed for the cast of How To Train Your Dragon 2, there are plenty of familiar faces that we can expect to see back, including:

Mason Thames as Hiccup

Nico Parker as Astrid

Gerard Butler as Stoick

Nick Frost as Gobber the Belch

Gabriel Howell as Snotlout Jorgenson

Julian Gennison as Fishlegs Ingerman

Bronwyn James as Ruffnut Thorston

Harry Trevaldsyn as Tuffnut Thornston

There are also plenty of others who could emerge, but these are the main stars. Honestly, I’m here for anyone who could return, from Nico Parker’s Astrid , who I loved, or the fun side-characters.

Some new characters were introduced in the animated version of the sequel, such as Valka Haddock, the wife of Stoick, voiced by Cate Blanchett, and Eret, the son of Eret, a dragon trapper, voiced by Game of Thrones cast alumnus Kit Harington. I could easily see their characters appearing again – maybe even in live-action form? Only time will tell.

What Is How To Train Your Dragon 2 About?

(Image credit: Universal)

The sequel is an adaptation of the second animated film in the How To Train Your Dragon film series . It’s one of my favorites from the trilogy, and I can’t wait to see it come to life on the big screen.

It's set five years after the first. As the group is exploring the world on their dragons, Hiccup not only stumbles across a madman, named Drago, who wishes to conquer the world using dragons as his army, but also his mother, a woman he thought to be dead.

The sequel is arguably the best of the trilogy, featuring some incredible voice performances. Many great moments could be brought to life on the big screen. Hiccup’s mother is someone that I think everyone is super excited to see.

In fact, director Dean Deblois openly said in an interview with The Wrap in June 2025 that the goal is to get Blanchett in the live-action role as Valka, just like how they did with Gerard Butler taking on the live-action role of Stoick:

It’s hers to turn down, let’s put it that way.

Honestly? Sign me up.

Dean DeBlois Is Returning As Director And Writer

(Image credit: Universal)

Another confirmation in the sequel announcement is that DeBlois will return to write and direct the film. He co-directed the first How to Train Your Dragon animated film with Chris Sanders and then proceeded to direct the next two on his own, as well as the live-action film, and worked on all the scripts. So, he is very much involved in the world of Berk.

They Are Still In The Script Phase As Of June 2025

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

While I’m sure we all want to know more about what the sequel will add, DeBlois has said that they are not filming just yet. In an interview with DiscussingFilm in June 2025, the director confirmed they were still in the “script” phase:

It’s very amorphous right now. I think there’s something about the second animated movie that most fans prefer out of the trilogy, and I want to hold on to that aspiration. [How to Train Your Dragon 2] was like our Empire Strikes Back, where everything got bigger and broader. Characters get richer and things get scarier, as well.

He also added that there were certain things about the second animated film he wants to have the chance to fix in the live-action sequel:

That said, there are still regrets I have — having written and directed the second film — that I would love to address in the live-action version. So, we don’t necessarily have to color inside the lines [in terms of the original’s story and plot], but it’s an exploration at the moment. I’m literally writing the script right now.

With that in mind, we can expect an update about filming or casting in the coming months.

The First Movie's Ending Has Me Excited For A Few Things In HTTYD2

(Image credit: Universal/DreamWorks)

There are so many things to be excited about. I already mentioned Hiccup’s mother returning, and it will be amazing to see who is cast in that role. Something else that I’m also eager to see is the expansion of the dragon world.

As DeBlois stated, the world of Berk and the sea around it really does expand significantly in the second film. To have the chance to explore that in live-action form is something that any dragon lover from the franchise will be eager to witness.

I’m also wondering, for real, if Kit Harington might show up as Eret somehow. He could probably pull the character off, considering Eret was older than everyone else. If not, I’m curious about that casting.

Gosh, this is just making me that much more excited for the sequel. Can 2027 get here sooner?