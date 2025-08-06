Chris Pratt Went Behind The Scenes Of Terminal List: Dark Wolf's Press Tour, And It Hilariously Involved Him Roasting Himself, His Spray Tan And Millie Bobby Brown
The guy has got jokes.
It’s almost time to return to the world of The Terminal List by way of its prequel series Dark Wolf, and Chris Pratt is making sure the world knows. The actor is currently out and about promoting the series that’s about to premiere on the 2025 TV schedule, and of course, he brought his signature sense of humor with him. He proved that too by posting a fun BTS video of the press tour that involved him hilariously roasting himself, his spray tan, and his Electric State co-star Millie Bobby Brown.
For those who might not know, The Terminal List: Dark Wolf is a prequel series that focuses on Taylor Kitsch’s character, Ben Edwards. Pratt will reprise his role as James Reece in it too, so, naturally, he’s a big part of the press tour. That means lots of interviews, outfits and makeup, as he explained in his amusing Instagram video:
He then exclaimed that it was time to promote Dark Wolf, and I gotta say, I’m here for the enthusiasm and the funny take on getting ready. It really does take a village to do a press tour, and him kind of roasting himself here shows that.
The next clip showed Pratt getting touch-ups, presumably before going to an interview. He mentioned The Plaza Hotel, which makes sense, they’ve been doing press in New York City, which is an important detail for his next silly little joke.
While standing in his hotel room, he took a moment to point out some art on the wall. He then quipped that it was a picture of his Electric State co-star Millie Bobby Brown, saying:
It really was a funny joke, especially since their movie (which you can stream with a Netflix subscription) just came out earlier this year. While the kid in that old painting really looked nothing like Millie Bobby Brown, the short brown hair did evoke Eleven in Season 1 energy. Plus, with Stranger Things Season 5 on the horizon on Netflix’s 2025 schedule, I’m here for the little free promo Pratt gave her.
However, the gags didn’t end there, because the Guardians of the Galaxy actor brought this light-hearted roast back to himself, and specifically his spray tan, joking:
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
He’s always got the jokes, doesn’t he? Even though the subject matter of The Terminal List is notably darker than most of the projects Pratt’s best known for, he’s still keeping things light, bright and funny on the press tour.
That energy continued through the video too, as he signed autographs, took us backstage at The Today Show, hung out with fans, did a whole bunch of press for this new prequel series and attended the premiere.
Chris Pratt has been a busy bee, that’s for sure, and I love the silly goofy energy he’s bringing to it. Now, if you want to see the significantly more serious show he’s out promoting right now, you’ll be able to stream The Terminal List: Dark Wolf with an Amazon Prime subscription starting on Wednesday, August 27.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.