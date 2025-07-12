Sophie Turner Admitted She's 'Never Watched' Game Of Thrones, Then Tried To Explain It. The Result Is Hilarious (And Not Wrong)

Ever since Game of Thrones ended in 2019, Sophie Turner has kept herself pretty busy. Her latest follow-up from the HBO series was a mini-series called Joan, about a notorious jewel thief. But when Turner looked back on the show that started it all for her, she hilariously tried to explain the plot despite having “never watched” it (and she’s not wrong).

Game of Thrones (which is streaming on your HBO Max subscription ) is known for a lot of things. With its most gruesome death scenes , flying dragons, and epic betrayals, the series pushed the boundaries of fantasy television and got a lot of fans talking. Shockingly enough, star Sophie Turner has “never watched” one of HBO Max’s best shows . Still, she hilariously tried to explain what happens on the series on the Dish Podcast . I’ve gotta say, she’s not exactly wrong:

I've also never watched the show. I'll tell you what, I know what my character does, which isn't very nice. Basically, it's warring families fighting for the throne. There's dragons. And that's about it, really.

And here I thought Samuel L. Jackson’s explanation of Game of Thrones was the only one that was hysterically on-point. Sophie Turner’s concise summary of the series tops it all. I mean, she is right that dragons play a key role, and families going head-to-head with each other is what the show is all about. That’s pretty much the best straight-to-the-point pitch to give if you want to get your friends to watch it.

I’m honestly surprised that Sophie Turner hasn’t watched Game of Thrones. I would have thought she'd need to tune in back in the filming days to gain a further understanding of the fantasy world of Westeros. Maybe she just focused on Sansa’s character arc and that was all she needed to prep? Either way, it showed what a talent the Northampton native is in bringing Sansa to life without having ever watched beyond her own character’s arc.

At the same time, I understand why Sophie Turner wouldn’t want to watch a series she starred in, despite how popular it was. The British actress got real on the podcast about having to “endure” premieres and that watching herself would have her going into “a two-month bout of depression.” We don’t need that! I personally would be my own critic if I were forced to watch my own global performance, too. You can see the whole clip of Turner’s interview on TikTok below:

Even though Sophie Turner has “never watched” Game of Thrones, I’m still impressed with her hilariously accurate synopsis. You got dragons, warring families… need she say more? The Emmy nominee doesn’t have to watch the HBO series. After all, she lived it.