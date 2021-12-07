5 Wild Ways Netflix’s A Boy Called Christmas’ Reindeer Riding Worked On Set
By Sarah El-Mahmoud published
The filmmakers went all out to capture the magic.
A Boy Called Christmas brings a fantastical world to this year’s batch of Netflix holiday originals, as it tells the story of Father Christmas before he became a bearded chimney hopper we leave cookies out for every year. A 15-year-old Henry Lawfull plays Nikolas in the film adaptation of the same-named book that imagines a unique origin story Santa Claus and sees his character gracefully riding a reindeer throughout the movie. Which begged our question, how does reindeer riding actually look like on set?
The simple answer is movie magic, and if you don’t want the illusion spoiled for you, you’ve been officially warned. On behalf of CinemaBlend, I asked the cast and co-writer/director Gil Kenan about how it was achieved behind the scenes, and there were numerous ways that Henry Lawfull had the chance to ride a reindeer. In Lawfull’s words:
You know Jim Broadbent from the Harry Potter films, Game of Thrones series and Paddington films? Imagine meeting him and then riding a bucking bronco with him? It's wild! As Henry Lawfull shared, there were a lot of ways in which the production of A Boy Called Christmas simulated reindeer riding. The first had Lawfull riding an actual horse, with the second being the bucking bronco. As Michiel Huisman, who plays Nikolas’ father, pointed out in our interview:
Now this is getting too funny. Apparently Henry Lawfull was also at one point carried by a bunch of people for another shot and must have had to use his imagination to pretend they were in fact a reindeer and he was feeling the winter wind in his hair. Director Gil Kenan shared even more ways those scenes in the movie were achieved:
A Boy Called Christmas’ director really took this whole business of having a reindeer on screen for a holiday Netflix film quite seriously. As Gil Kenan shared, there was also a puppeteered version and “rollercoaster” version. It was all achieved after he went to Finland and spent some time examining real reindeer in their habitat to get a sense of what he needed to do to orchestrate the most realistic rendition of a reindeer he could for the fantasy movie. And bravo to them, I, for one, was completely swept away in the world of A Boy Called Christmas.
The movie is now streaming on Netflix, along with a host of other holiday streaming offerings, including A Castle For Christmas starring Brooke Shields and Cary Elwes and the third Princess Switch movie starring three Vanessa Hudgens’ characters.
YA genre tribute. Horror May Queen. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.