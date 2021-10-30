Christmas Movies and TV Schedule 2021: What's Streaming And Airing On TV

Well, folks, it’s already that time of year again! The weather is getting chilly, the nights are getting longer, and we can now break out our blankets and warm beverages to cozy up on the couch to watch some great Christmas movies and specials on TV. If holiday programming is your thing, then you probably know that the last few months of every year bring a wealth of classics (like A Charlie Brown Christmas) back to our screens, along with dozens upon dozens of new entries, like this year’s offerings from Hallmark, Own, Lifetime and other networks and streamers confirm.

To help you stay on top of all of the new titles coming along in 2021, we’ve put together this handy Christmas TV schedule that you can bookmark and return to it time and time again as the holiday gets ever closer. Now, let’s get started!

(Image credit: Hallmark Movies & Mysteries)

November 2021 Christmas Movies And TV Specials

The Claus Family (November 1, 3:01 a.m - Netflix) - When the grandfather of holiday-hating Jules gets sick, he discovers his family’s magical history and realizes he has to save Christmas.

Love Hard (November 5, 3:01 a.m. - Netflix) - A writer from L.A. realizes she’s been catfished on a dating app after flying 3,000 miles to surprise the man she thought was her perfect match for Christmas.

Gingerbread Miracle (November 5, 8 p.m. EST - Hallmark) - Old high school buddies Maya and Alex work to sell his uncle’s Mexican bakery, which is known for its gingerbread cookies that are believed to grant wishes.

Next Stop, Christmas (November 6, 8 p.m. EST - Hallmark) - Angie wants to spend Christmas alone, but her commuter train drops her off in her hometown, circa 2011.

Debbie Macomber's A Mrs. Miracle Christmas (November 6, 10 p.m. EST - Hallmark Movies & Mysteries) - Mrs. Miracle drops in to restore the Christmas spirit of a family facing loneliness and loss of faith.

The Great Christmas Switch (November 6, 8 p.m. EST - GAC Family) - When Kaelynn switches places with her identical twin sister, Sophia, so that the workaholic’s kids and husband don’t have to miss their previously planned vacation, she learns that her sister’s life isn’t so glamorous after all.

Father Christmas Is Back (November 7, 3:01 a.m. - Netflix) - After their long-lost father shows up at the family’s fancy ancestral home for the holidays, four feuding sisters learn the meaning of family.

Christmas with a Prince: The Royal Baby (November 7, 7 p.m. EST - UPtv) - Prince Alec has to go on royal tour, and when very pregnant Princess Tasha is given full bedrest while on the tour, the team has to scramble to make sure the baby can be born in their home country.

A Christmas Treasure (November 7, 8 p.m. EST - Hallmark) - Lou has to decide if she’s going to move to New York after Christmas to advance her writing career, after opening a 100-year-old time capsule and meeting a charming chef.

Home Sweet Home Alone (November 12 - Disney+) - Young Max is left home alone while his family is in Japan for Christmas, and when a married couple attempts to break in and steal a priceless heirloom, he has to be the one to protect his abode.

(Image credit: Hallmark Movies & Mysteries)

An Ice Wine Christmas (November 12, 8 p.m. EST - Lifetime) - Top sommelier Camila returns home to participate in her town’s yearly Ice Wine festival and harvest, and shares her love of the holidays with the new wine specialist at the local winery.

Open by Christmas (November 12, 8 p.m. EST - Hallmark) - After Nicky comes upon an unopened Christmas card from a secret admirer she had in high school, she and her best friend investigate to locate and thank the author.

A Snowy Christmas (November 13, 7 p.m. EST - UPtv) - Unlucky in love lawyer Kelly returns home for the holidays and meets contractor Forrest, but when her parents’ home is at risk of demolition, will he and Christmas magic be enough to help?

Christmas Time Is Here (November 13, 8 p.m. EST - GAC Family) - When Nia realizes her dad might sell the family’s resort to Julian’s company, Julian has to come up with a plan to save the property once his impatient boss comes to town.

My Family Christmas Tree (November 13, 8 p.m. EST - Hallmark) - After Vanessa gets the results from a DNA test, she heads to their home for the holidays to meet the family she never knew she had.

A Picture Perfect Holiday (November 13, 8 p.m. EST - Lifetime) - Fashion photographer Gaby goes on a holiday retreat at the advice of her friend, only to find out that there’s more to a photo when she meets Sean, a wildlife photographer.

One December Night (November 13, 10 p.m. EST - Hallmark Movies & Mysteries) - A couple of music managers with a history have to put it behind them to handle the big, televised reunion of their rock star fathers, who have their own fraught past.

Snowed in for Christmas (November 14, 7 p.m. EST - UPtv) - Au pair Kaley can’t head home for Christmas as planned when a snowstorm shuts down her plans, but she’s determined to teach her young charges alongside their uncle.

A Holiday in Harlem (November 14, 8 p.m. EST - Hallmark) - High-flying executive Jazmin takes over the Christmas jamboree when her grandmother is injured, and soon sees that she has lots to learn of her community and her own heart.

(Image credit: Hallmark Movies & Mysteries)

Christmas Flow, Season 1 (November 17, 3:01 a.m. - Netflix) - A holiday romance develops between a persistent journalist and a famous rapper, but will they be able to make it work despite their many differences?

Every Time a Bell Rings (November 18 - Hallmark Movies Now) - Three sisters come together after a long time apart so that they can complete one last scavenger hunt organized by their late father.

The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star (November 18, 3:01 a.m. - Netflix) - This continuation of the beloved franchise will see star Vanessa Hudgens tackle three leading roles, when Stacy and Margaret have to seek help from Fiona after a Christmas relic is stolen.

Candy Coated Christmas (November 19 - Discovery+) - Marketing executive Molly’s life takes a very unexpected turn when a business trip lands her in the picturesque town of Peppermint Hollow.

Dancing Through the Snow (November 19, 8 p.m. EST - Lifetime) - Firefighter and single dad Michael becomes a hot commodity after a video of him doing a ballet routine with his young daughter goes viral, but he only has eyes for her instructor, Olivia.

Nantucket Noel (November 19, 8 p.m. EST - Hallmark) - A developer has plans to tear down the wharf that’s home to Christina’s toy store, and tensions rise even more when she falls for Andy, the developer’s son.

Mistletoe & Molly (November 20, 7 p.m. EST - UPtv) - Waitress Molly is counting on a big job opportunity before the holidays, but when cafe regular Aiden begins to meddle, she’ll have to figure out if this is the miracle she really needs.

A Christmas Together with You (November 20, 8 p.m. EST - Hallmark) - Megan and her father-figure, Frank, take a Christmastime road trip to help him find his lost love, and she ends up finding the love of her own life.

A Kindhearted Christmas (November 20, 8 p.m. EST - GAC Family) - After Jamie begins acting as an anonymous secret Santa for those in need, she hits it off with Scott, whom she soon realizes is trying to expose the mysterious gift-giver.

You Make It Feel Like Christmas (November 20, 8 p.m. EST - Lifetime) - Workaholic Emma believes she’s far too busy to return home for the holidays, but when her ex-boyfriend finds out, he tries to convince her to celebrate Christmas with her family.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Five More Minutes (November 20, 10 p.m. EST - Hallmark Movies & Mysteries) - When the journal of a woman’s late grandfather turns up and reveals a previously unknown romance, her Christmas wish is fulfilled.

Christmas on 5th Avenue (November 21, 7 p.m. EST - UPtv) - Eve agrees to decorate the home of a reclusive writer when he’s out of town for the holidays, but when it turns out that he’s actually at home, she decides to try to make him love the season.

Baking Spirits Bright (November 21, 8 p.m. EST - Lifetime) - A culinary executive who’s determined to hold on to the east-meets-west traditions of her family’s fruitcake company matches wits with the marketing guru who’s assigned to the company’s rebranding efforts.

Christmas Down Under (November 21, 8 p.m. EST - ION) - Ellie heads to Australia to find her husband and his family, and discovers her true self along the way.

A Kiss Before Christmas (November 21, 8 p.m. EST - Hallmark) - After missing out on a promotion, Ethan casually wishes that his life had taken a different path, and thanks to some Christmas magic, his hope is fulfilled. Reunites Teri Hatcher and James Denton from Desperate Housewives.

Who Is Christmas Eve? (November 21, 8 p.m. EST - Bounce) - Eve looks to uncover the mystery of her birth, 30 years after being abandoned on the steps of a church on Christmas Eve.

A Boy Called Christmas (November 24, 3:01 a.m. - Netflix) - Young Nikolas adventures into the snowy north to find his dad, who’s looking for the fabled village of the elves.

Christmas in the Pines (November 25 - Fox Nation) - Ariel and Mark fight over ownership of a picturesque Christmas cottage, and soon realize the location might not be the only thing they love.

Christmas in the Wilds (November 25 - Fox Nation) - Jessica and Buck’s Christmas trip into the wilds turns into a battle for survival.

​​The Nine Kittens of Christmas (November 25, 8 p.m. EST - Hallmark) - Zachary and Marilee end up being thrown back together when they have to find homes for a litter of kittens at Christmastime.

(Image credit: Hallmark Movies & Mysteries)

A Castle for Christmas (November 26, 3:01 a.m. - Netflix) - A bestselling writer heads to Scotland to escape a scandal, and ends up falling in love with a castle while butting heads with the grouchy duke who owns it.

Christmas CEO (November 26, 6 p.m. EST - Hallmark) - The CEO of a small toy company gets the chance to merge her business with a much larger toy manufacturer, but needs the OK of her estranged business partner to make it happen.

A Loud House Christmas (November 26, 7 p.m. EST - Nickelodeon/Paramount+) - When Lincoln Loud finds out his sisters have plans for Christmas that won’t bring them back home, he sets out to secretly bring them all back together for the ultimate celebration.

My Angel's Christmas List (November 26, 8 p.m. EST - GAC Family) - After breaking up with her boyfriend, workaholic ER doctor Ally meets handsome barista Gabe, which leads to her fulfilling a fun, Christmas bucket list.

Reba McEntire's Christmas in Tune (November 26, 8 p.m. EST - Lifetime) - Well after their professional and personal breakup, singing duo Georgia and Joe reunite for a Christmas concert at the behest of their daughter.

An Unexpected Christmas (November 26, 8 p.m. EST - Hallmark) - A writer talks his ex-girlfriend into pretending that they’re still a couple for Christmas.

Making Spirits Bright (November 27, 6 p.m. EST - Hallmark) - The daughter and son of rival Christmas decorating clans repair their dad’s decades long rivalry as they compete in a holiday decorating contest.

Christmas at Castle Hart (November 27m 8 p.m. EST - Hallmark) - When Brooke heads to Ireland to uncover her roots, she’s mistaken for a top-notch event planner and is hired to host a major Christmas event for an earl.

Merry Liddle Christmas Baby (November 27, 8 p.m. - Lifetime) - The third movie in the franchise sees Jacquie and Tyler prepare for their first baby, while Treena and her husband consider adoption.

Royally Wrapped for Christmas (November 27, 8 p.m. EST - GAC Family) - Lindsay is summoned to the kingdom of Veronia to plan their Centennial Gala, and falls for the prince.

(Image credit: Hallmark Movies & Mysteries)

Time for Them to Come Home for Christmas (November 27, 10 p.m. EST - Hallmark Movies & Mysteries) - During the holidays, an amnesia patient travels with her handsome nurse to investigate the one clue she has to her identity.

Christmas in Tahoe (November 28, 6 p.m. EST - Hallmark) - In order to save the Christmas show at her family’s hotel, Claire has to get help from her ex, Ryan, who happens to be a member of the now-famous band that fired her as their manager many years ago.

The Christmas Contest (November 28, 8 p.m. EST - Hallmark) - Exes Lara and Ben both enter a Christmas contest to try and win money for their favorite charities, and have to decide if winning is more important than love.

Christmas Is You (November 28, 8 p.m. EST - GAC Family) - When Emma goes home for Christmas, she gets embroiled in efforts to save the town’s annual celebration, along with superstar singer Tyler, who she needs to sign to her record label or risk losing her job.

A Christmas Witness (November 28, 8 p.m. EST - ION) - A federal marshal has to protect a charming, low-level mobster until he testifies against his boss, two days after Christmas.

Miracle in Motor City (November 28, 8 p.m. EST - Lifetime) - Amber works with her former flame, Eddie, to convince Motown legend Smokey Robinson to perform at her church’s pageant.

Welcome to the Christmas Family Reunion (November 29, 8 p.m. EST - Lifetime) - Amy helps plan the holiday family reunion of rising star Tiffanie Christmas, and has to navigate her growing feelings for Tiffanie’s cousin.

Saying Yes to Christmas (November 30, 8 p.m. EST - Lifetime) - Some Christmas magic makes a workaholic say yes to every holiday invite, and romantic feelings are renewed when an ex joins her hectic schedule.

A Chestnut Family Christmas (November 30, 9 p.m. EST - OWN) - A pastry chef who’s working as a live-in cook has to pose as a rich homeowner after agreeing to host her family for Christms.

Be sure to bookmark this list, as we’ll be updating it with new information as more movies and specials are announced!