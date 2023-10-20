Aidan Gillen Admits He ‘Kept A Lot Of Secrets, Still’ From His Game Of Thrones Experience, And Now We Need Him To Spill
Name your price, Mr. Gillen!
For eight seasons, HBO's Game of Thrones marked a very special cultural chapter for fans of peak TV and high fantasy. Author George R.R. Martin’s rich and still unfinished landscape came to life through this massive hit, and it was partially thanks to actors like Aidan Gillen.
That experience came with a bunch of pros and cons, and plenty of loyalty to the mission of adapting the A Song of Ice and Fire book saga the best way possible. Even four years after the controversial Season 8 finale to that mammoth undertaking, that loyalty is strong, thanks to the Irish actor revealing he's still keeping secrets from those days, and we totally need him to spill at once.
Fittingly enough, this bombshell came as I interviewed Gillen for his role in the recent film Barber, which is currently in theaters and on VOD. After all, you don’t get the man who played Petyr “LIttlefinger” Baelish into a room without at least broaching the subject of this long-running drama of dragons. As he summed up what he missed about Game of Thrones, Aidan Gillen shared this tease with CinemaBlend:
I’m sorry, Mr. Gillen, but one doesn’t simply drop that sort of knowledge without having some sort of plan to start sharing said secrets. Because of making such a remark in passing, I simultaneously respect and resent the secrecy that Aidan Gillen has maintained all this time. Especially if any of that information has any bearing on how and why Game of Thrones ended.
It’s definitely a test of strength and courage, but at the same time, what harm could there be from spilling some of those secrets now? Unless, of course, there’s something that The Wire vet is hiding that pertains to upcoming Game of Thrones series. In which case I’m still a bit miffed, but I understand the code of secrecy.
Besides being tempted by such cryptic remarks from the HBO landmark hit’s Master of Coin, I was also treated to the aspects that The Wire veteran missed from his time on Game of Thrones. Aiden Gillen also shared what he doesn't miss as well, painting a beautiful portrait of nostalgia that reads thusly:
Aidan Gillen has been mixing it up as of late, thanks to taking on the role of a heroic private detective in his new film Barber. On the trail of a missing girl’s whereabouts, his sleuth protagonist Valentine “Val” Barber encounters a labyrinth of underworld ties and half-truths that would feel right at home in Westeros, with the big twist that Gillen is one of the people we’re rooting for in the face of absolute danger.
Of course, streamers with a Paramount+ subscription would also know the man as a big bad in the series Mayor of Kingstown. As Aiden Gillen helped shape his character in its development, this return to villainy seems to have given him as much latitude to help flesh things out as he’d experienced with the world of Thrones.
While there are still secrets to be discovered in the world of Game of Thrones, there’s a chance that maybe, someday, Aidan Gillen will share those hidden facts. But if you’re interested in seeing him play for the side of good for a change, you should see Barber, which is in theaters and available for rental through Amazon, as well as most other major digital entertainment providers.
CinemaBlend's James Bond (expert). Also versed in Large Scale Aggressors, time travel, and Guillermo del Toro. He fights for The User.
