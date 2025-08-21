I Just Heard Harry Potter's New Hermione Actress Say One Of Her Most Iconic Lines, And It Was Perfect

After Emma Watson portrayed Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter movies for ten years, Arabella Stanton has some big shoes to fill in HBO's Harry Potter series . However, after she was picked from the thousands of young actors auditioning for the series , I was pretty sure she'd be great. Now, after hearing her say one of her character's most iconic lines, I’m even more convinced that she’s perfect for the role!

While we're still not even close to the series premiering, we got to hear Stanton give us a taste of her Hermione, because she's also voicing her in the new Full-Cast Audio Editions of the Harry Potter audiobooks.

She's clearly perfect for the part, too, because just when you thought her alleged audition was giving you Emma Watson vibes , the way she says her lines for the new audiobook is perfection. Listen for yourself in Stanton’s Audible interview below:

Now, that’s the way the school us on how to say “Leviosa!” If Hermione Granger were a real person, I think she’d be proud, too. Hearing the Matilda: The Musical actress say her lines as our favorite brainy witch is the perfect way for us to get a real preview of her role in the upcoming TV series.

Emma Watson previously said she proved she was the best person to play Hermione for the fantasy movies when she memorized everyone’s lines. As for Arabella Stanton, she had her own magical reason why she was born to be Hermione:

I think I could talk quite like Hermione. And in audio, you have to very, like pronounce your words a lot. And so I think Hermione sort of overdoes that, because she talks very well.

Just from hearing Arabella Stanton talk about Hermione, I feel like she kind of is her. I can’t get over how natural she sounds saying the young witch’s iconic lines. Emma Watson herself portrayed Hermione’s excellent diction very well in the film series, so I wouldn't be surprised if Stanton chose to do the same thing. If you’re going to portray a know-it-all student, you gotta talk with a confidence and diction that proves you’ve read the whole library.

Arabella Stanton cutely continued to say that she felt she was very much like Hermione in being very good at school and quite the perfectionist. It’s clear that the Starlight Express actress already represents the brilliance and innocent charm that make the beloved character so memorable.

All Arabella Stanton had to say was “Leviosa,” and I was sold. It's clear that Audible and HBO saw the same thing in the talented actress being able to masterfully depict Hermione's charm, intellect, and spirit effortlessly. She’s got the popular Harry Potter character in the bag for a new generation of fans to love.

