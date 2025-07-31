Wicked: For Good’s Ethan Slater Teases One Part Of The Movie He Can’t Wait For Fans To See: ‘This Is Not A Spoiler’

As the wait for the 2025 theatrical release of Wicked: For Good continues to fly by, it’s an interesting time for people who aren’t familiar with the source material. While some may think that what I’m about to share from cast member Ethan Slater will ruin the secrets of what’s to come, it’s doesn’t cross the line at face value. On the other hand, those who venture further down the rabbit hole may find a twist that could explain the decision to show Jonathan Bailey’s face turn as Fieyro in the Wicked sequel trailer.

As Slater spoke with People at this year’s San Diego Comic Con, he clearly had more than his recently confirmed role in the Gen V Season 2 cast to discuss. Sharing his viewpoint on what to expect in the hotly-anticipated second half of director Jon M. Chu’s smash cinematic adaptation, Slater dropped these hints on what to expect:

This is not a spoiler, I promise. There's something that never made it onto the original Broadway cast recording. And that's a really special moment that I remember filming and just being like, 'I cannot wait for people to see Marissa do this.’

While it’s true that failing to mention this mystery moment’s existence protects it from revealing too much, there’s already a huge theory as to what Wicked 2 could be doing. The report fuels that very possibility, and actually references a scoop that came from CinemaBlend itself to do so.

Thanks to an ask on a potential Wicked: For Good number that corrects that long absence of the song “Wicked Witch of the East” from any show recordings, some are convinced that this is what the former Spongebob of the stage is dancing around. Should that be the case, let serve as another firm example of why my griping about Wicked’s year-long gap exists.

Anyone who can put two and two together would recognize Marissa Bode’s character as the infamous half-sister to Cynthia Erivo’s Elphaba. Of course, the particulars of her transformation and its inspiration are still a mystery to me; a person who hasn’t seen the Broadway show.

Since this song isn’t on Wicked’s show album, I was double protected from that knowledge. Considering how much fun I had discovering Wicked’s first half at the movies, I don’t think anyone would blame me for trying not to look too deeply into what could be in For Good’s narrative finale. Concerns aside, I’m glad that Marissa Bode will get her moment to shine, because it truly embodies her on-screen half-sibling’s belief that everyone deserves a chance to fly.

Wicked is currently streaming for all Prime Video subscription holders who want to partake in its splendor, with Wicked: For Good wrapping the story on November 21st. Meanwhile, Gen V will premiere this fall on that same streaming platform, with its debut set for September 17th.