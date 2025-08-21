It’s Been One Year Since Ben Affleck And Jennifer Lopez Split. As The Movie She Shot During The Break-Up Comes Out, An Insider Talks How She (Allegedly) Feels

The relationship between Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez was one that a lot of fans were rooting for. Unfortunately, it was not to be, and the celebrity couple has now been split for about a year. Both stars certainly look to have moved on, but now Lopez is likely looking back on that period in a different way.

The upcoming film adaptation of Kiss of the Spider Woman has an October release date on the 2025 movie schedule, which means we’re currently in the thick of the promotional period. The movie was filmed about a year ago, which means it’s the film Lopez was making while going through her breakup. While that might bring back some rough memories, an unnamed source told People that Lopez allegedly isn’t remembering heartbreak, but is simply happy. They said:

This is the movie she filmed last year in New York when she and Ben were going through a difficult time. She’s come a long way since. She’s very happy and just grateful for her life.

It seems, if the source is to be believed, JLo is focused more on how much has happened since she made Kiss of the Spider Woman, and less on what was happening at the time she made it. Certainly a healthy perspective.

It’s got to be a somewhat interesting experience to watch a finished film that you made a year or more ago. While most viewers are trying to get lost in the story being told, the people who made the film are going to be thinking about the experience of making the film. Hopefully, those memories are good, but that’s not always the case.

And in the case of Kiss of the Spider Woman, regardless of what Jennifer Lopez’s experience was actually making it, she’s going to remember what she was going through in life at the time. Most of us don’t have such potent reminders of our ex, but here you are.

Lopez’s career has remained tied to Ben Affleck for some time despite their split. Lopez released the musical movie This is Me…Now in early 2024, a project that included a documentary in which Affleck played a major role. By the time the public knew there was trouble in the relationship, Lopez was promoting the movie Unstoppable, which was co-produced by Affleck and his friend Matt Damon.

Considering that Kiss of the Spider Woman is eyeing being a major awards contender, it’s a film that will be a big part of JLo’s career for the next several months, and if it is a major success, it could be at the top of her resume for the rest of her career. If that happens, then perhaps the film will create new memories rather than keep the old ones at the front of her mind.