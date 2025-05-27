Jason Isaacs Feels Bad About All the White Lotus Season 3 Gossip He Bandied About: 'I Kind Of Wish I Hadn't Opened My Mouth'

The White Lotus Season 3 was a great addition to the 2025 TV schedule, but it was also accompanied by controversy. The credits have long since rolled on the HBO season, and yet Walton Goggins' publicist had to end an interview not that long ago after an interviewer pressed him on questions about a supposed feud with co-star Aimee Lou Wood. That and more remain topics of public interest, and cast member Jason Isaacs has some regrets about the part he played in it.

Isaacs recently took part in a roundtable headed up by the L.A. Times and spoke about his work on The White Lotus. During the discussion, Isaacs recalled how a quote he gave during the Season 3 press tour diverted the conversation away from the show (which is available to stream with a Max subscription). The British actor tried to explain his comments and how he felt people took it and ran with it in a way he didn't expect:

So I’ve said a few times, ‘You make friends. You lose friends, romances or whatever; things happen between departments and all the backstage drama that we’re all used to. Well, the online world went mad trying to deconstruct, trying to work out who knew who and who was [doing what].

Jason Isaacs made headlines more than a few times throughout this latest run of TWL episodes. He even made headlines for trolling Duke University and discussing other elements tied to his character. He even spoke to CinemaBlend alongside some of his fellow cast members about the allegedly isolating experience of filming in Thailand. When it comes to the role he played in the gossip, it seems that what's done is done. This situation is truly a testament to how comments can spread like wildfire across the internet.

While Isaacs might to talk about other things like Tim Ratliff's big monastery scene, drama sells, and fans may want to hear further details about what went down amid filming. While the Harry Potter alum has some regrets about sharing his sentiments in the first place, he did make another thing clear:

What happened there is so much less interesting than Mike White’s brilliant stories. You shouldn’t be interested in who went to dinner with who. I kind of wish I hadn’t opened my mouth about it, but I don’t want to pretend it was a holiday.

It seems like, overall, Jason Isaacs is glad he was in The White Lotus but wants to be honest that it wasn't all sunshine and roses behind the scenes. I can totally understand that and, based on his compliment for Mike White, it doesn't seem as though he's blaming the showrunner for anything that might've occurred on the set when they were filming.

Unfortunately, the fact that Isaacs even opened up about it now arguably isn't going to kill the conversation surrounding The White Lotus' supposed BTS drama. It's hard to say just how long there's going to be interest in the production of this third season. What can be surmised by Isaacs' comments, though, is that he's hoping the gossip doesn't ultimately drown out the work that was done.

As for me, I'm currently eager to see where The White Lotus heads for Season 4. Here's for hoping an absolutely unexpected location, and a drama-free filming process.